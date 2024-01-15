Crown Prosecution Service
CPS authorises charge against man following protest rally in central London
Nick Price, head of the CPS Special Crime and Counter Terrorism Division, recently said:
“Following a review of evidence provided by the Metropolitan Police, we have authorised a charge against a man after a demonstration in central London in November 2023.
“Khaled Hajsaad, 24, been charged with wearing an item of clothing, namely a green headband displaying the Islamic Shehada, in such a way or in such circumstances as to arouse reasonable suspicion that he is a supporter of a proscribed organisation, namely Hamas, on 25 November 2023.
“He will appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on 17 January.
“The charge follows an investigation by the Metropolitan Police’s Counter Terrorism Command.
“Criminal proceedings against this individual are active and he has the right to a fair trial.
“It is extremely important that there should be no reporting, commentary or sharing of information online which could in any way prejudice these proceedings.
“The function of the CPS is not to decide whether a person is guilty of a criminal offence, but to make fair, independent and objective assessments about whether it is appropriate to present charges for a criminal court to consider.”
Khaled Hajsaad, [DOB: 24/03/99], is of Smethwick, Birmingham.
Charge
On 25 November 2023, in a public place, wore an item of clothing, namely a green headband displaying the Islamic Shehada, in such a way or in such circumstances as to arouse reasonable suspicion that he is a supporter of a proscribed organisation, namely Hamas, contrary to section 13(1) Terrorism Act 2000.
Original article link: https://www.cps.gov.uk/cps/news/cps-authorises-charge-against-man-following-protest-rally-central-london
