CPS authorises charges against armed Windsor Castle intruder

Nick Price, Head of the CPS Special Crime and Counter Terrorism Division, said: “The CPS has authorised the Metropolitan Police to charge Jaswant Singh Chail with offences after he was arrested in the grounds of Windsor Castle on 25 December 2021 carrying a crossbow. This decision has been made following an investigation carried out by the Met’s Counter Terrorism Command.

“Mr Chail, 20, has been charged with making threats to kill, possession of an offensive weapon, and an offence under the 1842 Treason Act.

“The Crown Prosecution Service reminds all concerned that criminal proceedings against Mr Chail are active and that he has the right to a fair trial.”

He will next appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on 17 August.

It is extremely important there should be no reporting, commentary or sharing of information online which could in any way prejudice these proceedings.

The function of the CPS is not to decide whether a person is guilty of a criminal offence, but to make fair, independent and objective assessments about whether it is appropriate to present charges for a criminal court to consider.

The CPS assessment of any case is not in any sense a finding of, or implication of, any guilt or criminal conduct. It is not a finding of fact, which can only be made by a court, but rather an assessment of what it might be possible to prove to a court, in accordance with the Code for Crown Prosecutors.