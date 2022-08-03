Crown Prosecution Service
CPS authorises charges against armed Windsor Castle intruder
Nick Price, Head of the CPS Special Crime and Counter Terrorism Division, said: “The CPS has authorised the Metropolitan Police to charge Jaswant Singh Chail with offences after he was arrested in the grounds of Windsor Castle on 25 December 2021 carrying a crossbow. This decision has been made following an investigation carried out by the Met’s Counter Terrorism Command.
“Mr Chail, 20, has been charged with making threats to kill, possession of an offensive weapon, and an offence under the 1842 Treason Act.
“The Crown Prosecution Service reminds all concerned that criminal proceedings against Mr Chail are active and that he has the right to a fair trial.”
He will next appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on 17 August.
It is extremely important there should be no reporting, commentary or sharing of information online which could in any way prejudice these proceedings.
The function of the CPS is not to decide whether a person is guilty of a criminal offence, but to make fair, independent and objective assessments about whether it is appropriate to present charges for a criminal court to consider.
The CPS assessment of any case is not in any sense a finding of, or implication of, any guilt or criminal conduct. It is not a finding of fact, which can only be made by a court, but rather an assessment of what it might be possible to prove to a court, in accordance with the Code for Crown Prosecutors.
Notes to editors
- Charges have been authorised against Jaswant Singh Chail [DOB:17/01/02] for:
- Threats to kill contrary to s16 Offences Against the Person Act 1861.
- Possession of an offensive weapon contrary to section 1 Prevention of Crime Act 1953.
- Being near to the person of the Queen, wilfully producing a loaded crossbow with intent to use the same to injure the person of her Majesty contrary to s2 Treason Act 1842.
- Under the 1842 Treason Act it is an offence to assault the Queen, or have a firearm or offensive weapon in her presence with intent to injure or alarm her or to cause a breach of peace. Under this section of the Treason Act in 1981, Marcus Sarjaent was sentenced to five years’ imprisonment after pleading guilty to firing blank shots at the Queen when she was on parade.
- The last person to be convicted under the separate and more serious 1351 Treason Act was William Joyce also known as Lord Haw Haw, who collaborated with Germany during World War II.
- The CPS Counter Terrorism Division prosecutes all terrorism cases. It deals with other complex casework areas including allegations of incitement to racial and religious hatred, war crimes and crimes against humanity, official secrets cases, piracy and hijacking.
Original article link: https://www.cps.gov.uk/cps/news/cps-authorises-charges-against-armed-windsor-castle-intruder
