CPS authorises charges against Constance Marten and Mark Gordon

Barry Hughes, Chief Crown Prosecutor for CPS London North, said: “The CPS has authorised the Metropolitan Police to charge Constance Marten and Mark Gordon with gross negligence manslaughter.

“Constance Marten, aged 35, and Mark Gordon, aged 48, have also been charged with concealing the birth of a child and perverting the course of justice. These charges arise from their arrest on Monday as a result of a lengthy police investigation to establish their whereabouts and that of their baby.

“The Crown Prosecution Service reminds all concerned that criminal proceedings against Constance Marten and Mark Gordon are active and that they have the right to a fair trial.”

Constance Marten and Mark Gordon will appear at Brighton Magistrates Court on 3 March 2023.

It is extremely important there should be no reporting, commentary or sharing of information online which could in any way prejudice these proceedings.

Notes to editors