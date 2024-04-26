CPS authorises charges against five men including British man accused of conducting hostile state activity to benefit Russia

The CPS authorised the Metropolitan Police to charge a British man on Friday, 19 April 2024 with conducting hostile activity in the UK in order to benefit a foreign state – namely Russia.

This is the first time the CPS has charged offences available under new legislation created by the National Security Act 2023.

Two further men were charged on Sunday, 21 April 2024 in connection with this case.

On Thursday, 25 April 2024 another two men were charged with connected offences.

Specific reporting restrictions, issued by the court in relation to this case, have now been lifted, allowing the defendants to be named at midday on Friday, 26 April.

Nick Price, Head of the CPS Special Crime and Counter Terrorism Division, said: “Dylan Earl, 20, is alleged to have engaged in conduct targeting businesses which were linked to Ukraine in order to benefit the Russian state.

“Included in the alleged activity was involvement in the planning of an arson attack on a Ukrainian-linked commercial property in March 2024.

“Two further men, Paul English, 60, and Nii Mensah, 21, have also been charged with aggravated arson in connection with this case.

“Another man, Jake Reeves, 22, has been charged with agreeing to accept a material benefit from a foreign intelligence service as well as aggravated arson.

“A fifth man, Dmitrijus Paulauska, 22, has been charged with having information about terrorist acts.

“Criminal proceedings against these defendants are active. No-one should report, comment or share information online which could in any way prejudice their right to a fair trial.”