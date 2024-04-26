Crown Prosecution Service
CPS authorises charges against five men including British man accused of conducting hostile state activity to benefit Russia
The CPS authorised the Metropolitan Police to charge a British man on Friday, 19 April 2024 with conducting hostile activity in the UK in order to benefit a foreign state – namely Russia.
This is the first time the CPS has charged offences available under new legislation created by the National Security Act 2023.
Two further men were charged on Sunday, 21 April 2024 in connection with this case.
On Thursday, 25 April 2024 another two men were charged with connected offences.
Specific reporting restrictions, issued by the court in relation to this case, have now been lifted, allowing the defendants to be named at midday on Friday, 26 April.
Nick Price, Head of the CPS Special Crime and Counter Terrorism Division, said: “Dylan Earl, 20, is alleged to have engaged in conduct targeting businesses which were linked to Ukraine in order to benefit the Russian state.
“Included in the alleged activity was involvement in the planning of an arson attack on a Ukrainian-linked commercial property in March 2024.
“Two further men, Paul English, 60, and Nii Mensah, 21, have also been charged with aggravated arson in connection with this case.
“Another man, Jake Reeves, 22, has been charged with agreeing to accept a material benefit from a foreign intelligence service as well as aggravated arson.
“A fifth man, Dmitrijus Paulauska, 22, has been charged with having information about terrorist acts.
“Criminal proceedings against these defendants are active. No-one should report, comment or share information online which could in any way prejudice their right to a fair trial.”
Notes to editors
- Dylan Earl, [DOB: 17/02/2004], of Elmesthorpe, Leicestershire, was arrested on 10 April 2024 under Section 27 of the National Security Act 2023 on suspicion of being involved in foreign power threat activity. He was charged on 19 April 2024 and appeared at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Saturday, 20 April. He is charged with:
- Aggravated arson reckless as to whether life will be endangered, contrary to section 1 of the Criminal Damage Act 1971.
- Preparatory conduct to an act endangering life or a person or an act creating a serious risk to the health and safety of the public in the United Kingdom contrary to section 18 National Security Act 2023.
- Assisting a foreign intelligence service contrary to section 3 National Security Act 2023.
- Paul English, [DOB: 02/10/1963], of Roehampton, south-west London, was charged on 20 April 2024 and appeared at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Monday, 22 April. He is charged with:
- Aggravated arson reckless as to whether life will be endangered, contrary to section 1 of the Criminal Damage Act 1971.
- Nii Mensah, [DOB: 03/06/2002], of Thornton Heath, south London, was charged on 20 April 2024 and appeared at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Monday, 22 April. He is charged with:
- Aggravated arson reckless as to whether life will be endangered, contrary to section 1 of the Criminal Damage Act 1971.
- Jake Reeves, [DOB: 20/10/2001], of Croydon, south London, was charged on 25 April 2024 and appeared at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Friday, 26 April. He is charged with:
- Aggravated arson reckless as to whether life will be endangered, contrary to section 1 of the Criminal Damage Act 1971.
- Agreeing to accept a material benefit from a foreign intelligence service, contrary to section 17(2) and (11) of the National Security Act 2023.
- Dmitrijus Paulauska, [DOB: 2/1/2002], of Croydon, south London, was charged on 25 April 2024 and appeared at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Friday, 26 April. He is charged with:
- Having information about terrorist acts, Contrary to section 38B of the Terrorism Act 2000.
- All five men will next appear at the Central Criminal Court on a date to be confirmed.
- The CPS Counter Terrorism Division is responsible for prosecuting terrorism related offences in England and Wales. It also prosecutes official secrets cases, incitement to racial and religious hatred, war crimes and crimes against humanity, piracy and hijacking.
Original article link: https://www.cps.gov.uk/cps/news/cps-authorises-charges-against-five-men-including-british-man-accused-conducting-hostile
