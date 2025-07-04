Crown Prosecution Service
CPS authorises charges against Thomas Partey
The Crown Prosecution Service has today authorised the Metropolitan Police to charge Thomas Partey with multiple counts of rape.
Partey, 32, has been charged with five counts of rape and one count of sexual assault.
These allegations relate to three separate women who reported incidents which took place between 2021 and 2022.
Partey will now appear at Westminster Magistrates Court on Tuesday 5 August 2025.
Jaswant Narwal, of the Crown Prosecution Service, said: “The Crown Prosecution Service has today authorised the prosecution of Thomas Partey for multiple counts of rape – after carefully reviewing a comprehensive file of evidence.
“Our prosecutors have worked closely with officers in the Metropolitan Police who have carried out the investigation, to review the evidence and advise on the appropriate charges.
“We remind everyone that criminal proceedings are active, and the defendant has the right to a fair trial.
“We know there will be significant public interest in this announcement, but it is absolutely vital that there is no reporting, commentary or sharing of information online which could in any way prejudice these proceedings.”
Notes to editors
- Thomas Partey [13.06.1993] of Hertfordshire has been charged with:
- Two counts of rape against one complainant
- Three counts of rape against a second complainant
- One count of sexual assault against a third complainant
- Jaswant Narwal (she/her) is the Chief Crown Prosecutor for CPS London North
- Victims of sexual offences are automatically entitled to lifelong anonymity in the press or any other publication. This means that it’s against the law for the media, or anyone else, to publish victims’ names or anything which identifies them as having been the victim of a sexual offence. This includes the sharing of names on social media.
- It is not the function of the CPS to decide whether a person is guilty of a criminal offence, but to make fair, independent, and objective assessments about whether it is appropriate to present charges for the criminal court to consider.
