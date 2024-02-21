Crown Prosecution Service
CPS authorises charges against three people following protest at Prime Minister’s home
Rosemary Ainslie, Head of the CPS Special Crime Division, said: “Following a review of the evidence provided by North Yorkshire Police, we have authorised criminal charges against one man and two women after a protest at the home of Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on 3 August 2023.
“Mathieu Soete, 38, Amy Rugg-Easey, 33, and Alexandra Wilson, 32, will each be charged with a single count of criminal damage, and will appear at York Magistrates’ Court on 21 March.
“The Crown Prosecution Service reminds all concerned that criminal proceedings against the three defendants are active and that they have the right to a fair trial.
“It is extremely important there should be no reporting, commentary or sharing of information online which could in any way prejudice these proceedings.”
Notes to editors
- Mathieu Soete, (DOB: 16/02/1986), is of Hackney, London.
- Alexandra Wilson, (DOB: 08/02/1992), is of Shiremoor, North Tyneside.
- Amy Rugg-Easey, (DOB: 09/11/1990), is of Shiremoor, North Tyneside.
- A fourth suspect will answer bail at a later date.
- The three defendants will appear at York Magistrates’ Court on 21 March.
- The function of the CPS is not to decide whether a person is guilty of a criminal offence, but to make fair, independent and objective assessments about whether it is appropriate to present charges for a criminal court to consider.
- The CPS assessment of any case is not in any sense a finding of, or implication of, any guilt or criminal conduct. It is not a finding of fact, which can only be made by a court, but rather an assessment of what it might be possible to prove to a court, in accordance with the Code for Crown Prosecutors.
- The CPS Special Crime Division deals with the most complex and sensitive cases in England and Wales including disasters, serious criminal allegations against police officers, corporate manslaughter and election offences.
