Crown Prosecution Service
|Printable version
CPS authorises charges following hospital arrest
Nick Price, Head of the CPS Special Crime and Counter Terrorism Division, said: “The CPS has authorised Counter Terrorism Police North East to charge a man with a terrorism offence after he was arrested outside St James's Hospital in Leeds last Friday (January 20).
“Mohammad Farooq, 27, of Leeds, has been charged with preparation of a terrorist act, contrary to the Terrorism Act 2006. He has also been charged with possession of an explosive substance and possession of an imitation firearm.
“We remind all concerned that criminal proceedings against Mohammad Farooq are active and that he has the right to a fair trial.”
He will appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court today.
It is extremely important there should be no reporting, commentary or sharing of information online which could in any way prejudice these proceedings.
The function of the CPS is not to decide whether a person is guilty of a criminal offence, but to make fair, independent and objective assessments about whether it is appropriate to present charges for a criminal court to consider.
The CPS assessment of any case is not in any sense a finding of, or implication of, any guilt or criminal conduct. It is not a finding of fact, which can only be made by a court, but rather an assessment of what it might be possible to prove to a court, in accordance with the Code for Crown Prosecutors.
Notes to editors
Charges have been authorised against Mohammad Farooq [DOB:18/10/1995] for:
- Acts in preparation for terrorism, contrary to section 5, Terrorism Act 2006.
- Possession of an explosive substance, intent by means thereof to endanger life or cause serious injury to property, contrary to section 3 (1)(b), Explosives Substances Act 1883.
- Possession an imitation firearm with intent to cause fear of violence, contrary to section 16A, Firearms Act 1968.
Original article link: https://www.cps.gov.uk/cps/news/cps-authorises-charges-following-hospital-arrest
Latest News from
Crown Prosecution Service
Ex-public servant pleads guilty to misconduct in office offences20/01/2023 16:35:00
An ex-employee of the Crown Prosecution Service pleaded guilty yesterday (19 January 2023) to the misuse of computer systems while working for the organisation.
CPS publishes latest quarterly statistics which show a continued increase in people charged with rape19/01/2023 14:05:00
Today the CPS has published the Q2 performance data which covers the three-month period from 1 July to 30 September 2022.
Jailed accountant who defrauded NHS ordered to pay back nearly £240k18/01/2023 15:15:00
An accountant who was jailed for defrauding the NHS, companies and individuals, has been ordered to pay back nearly £240,000 and faces an additional 20 months in prison if he fails to pay.
David Carrick: Police constable pleads guilty to a relentless campaign of sexually and mentally abusing women17/01/2023 15:15:00
A Metropolitan Police officer who degraded, raped and sexually assaulted women has today admitted his crimes.
Man charged with murder of Elle Edwards in Liverpool on Christmas Eve16/01/2023 14:20:00
Senior District Crown Prosecutor Clare Tripcony, Head of CPS Mersey Cheshire’s Complex Casework Unit, said: “The Crown Prosecution Service has authorised Merseyside Police to charge Connor William Chapman, 22, with nine offences relating to a shooting at the Lighthouse Public House on 24 December 2022.
Former police worker ordered to pay back £60k for his fraudulent action16/01/2023 12:05:00
A former West Yorkshire Police employee has been ordered to pay back £59,816.24 in compensation after stealing money from Huddersfield police station’s evidence locker.
Sentence Update: Former Premier League star jailed for £15 million investment fraud13/01/2023 10:05:00
A former Premier League star was jailed yesterday (12 January 2023) for defrauding friends, family members and associates out of £15 million.
Jealous husband jailed for life for murder of estranged wife11/01/2023 16:15:00
A jealous husband who accused his estranged wife and mother of his two children of “disrespecting and humiliating” him has been sentenced to life imprisonment for her murder.