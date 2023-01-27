CPS authorises charges following hospital arrest

Nick Price, Head of the CPS Special Crime and Counter Terrorism Division, said: “The CPS has authorised Counter Terrorism Police North East to charge a man with a terrorism offence after he was arrested outside St James's Hospital in Leeds last Friday (January 20).

“Mohammad Farooq, 27, of Leeds, has been charged with preparation of a terrorist act, contrary to the Terrorism Act 2006. He has also been charged with possession of an explosive substance and possession of an imitation firearm.

“We remind all concerned that criminal proceedings against Mohammad Farooq are active and that he has the right to a fair trial.”

He will appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court today.

It is extremely important there should be no reporting, commentary or sharing of information online which could in any way prejudice these proceedings.

The function of the CPS is not to decide whether a person is guilty of a criminal offence, but to make fair, independent and objective assessments about whether it is appropriate to present charges for a criminal court to consider.

The CPS assessment of any case is not in any sense a finding of, or implication of, any guilt or criminal conduct. It is not a finding of fact, which can only be made by a court, but rather an assessment of what it might be possible to prove to a court, in accordance with the Code for Crown Prosecutors.