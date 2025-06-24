CPS authorises charges following investigation into child sexual exploitation at former children’s centre

Two men have been charged following an investigation into non-recent child sexual exploitation in Monmouthshire.

Hannah von Dadelszen, Chief Crown Prosecutor of the Crown Prosecution Service, yesterday said:

“The Crown Prosecution Service has received a full file of evidence from the Gwent Police and has authorised the investigation team to charge two defendants with multiple counts of child sexual offences. “This charging decision was made by the Organised Child Sexual Abuse Unit, which has a team of specialist prosecutors to lead on these complex and sensitive cases. “The Crown Prosecution Service reminds all concerned that criminal proceedings against these defendants are now active and that they have a right to a fair trial. It is extremely important that there should be no reporting, commentary or sharing of information online which could in any way prejudice these proceedings.”

T/Detective Chief Superintendent Andrew Tuck of Gwent Police, yesterday said:

“A team of detectives has been working closely with the Crown Prosecution Service and local authorities as part of a long-running investigation into allegations of non-recent sexual offences relating to the former children’s home in Abergavenny. This has resulted in us being able to charge two men for a number of sexual offences against children. “We are committed to securing justice for the victims in this investigation and continue to support them alongside specialist agencies. “We would ask for people to respect the judicial process and avoid online speculation on this case. This is to ensure the integrity of the investigation and court proceedings. “We take all reports of child exploitation seriously and would urge anyone who has suffered abuse or has concerns about someone who may be suffering to come forward and speak to the police. We will listen to you and investigate all offences and also ensure you have access to any help or support you need.”

To report child sexual exploitation, please contact police online or by calling 101. If you or someone you know is in immediate danger or vulnerable to harm, please call 999.

