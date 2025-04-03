Crown Prosecution Service
CPS authorises charges following investigation into Legacy Independent Funeral Directors
Robin Weyell, Deputy Chief Crown Prosecutor for the Crown Prosecution Service, said: “The Crown Prosecution Service has authorised Humberside Police to charge Robert Bush, 47, of East Yorkshire, with 64 offences including fraud, fraudulent trading, theft, and preventing a lawful and decent burial, following an investigation into Legacy Independent Funeral Directors in Hull.
“Our thoughts and sympathies remain with the families who have been affected during this difficult time.
“The Crown Prosecution Service reminds everyone that criminal proceedings are active, and defendants have the right to a fair trial. Therefore, it is extremely important that there be no reporting, commentary or sharing of information online which could in any way prejudice these proceedings.”
Mr Bush will appear at Hull Magistrates' Court for a first hearing on Wednesday, 25 June 2025.
Deputy Chief Constable Dave Marshall said: “On Wednesday, 6 March 2024, we received information of concern for the care of the deceased at Legacy Independent Funeral Directors across three premises in Hull and the East Riding of Yorkshire.
“Following the report, a complex, protracted and highly sensitive ten-month investigation commenced, with a file of evidence submitted to the CPS on Thursday, 16 January 2025 to comprehensively review.
“Yesterday, I can confirm Robert Bush, formerly of Kirk Ella, East Yorkshire, has been charged with a combined total of 64 offences in connection to the investigation.
“These charges include 30 counts of preventing a lawful and decent burial and 30 counts of fraud by false representation in relation to the deceased recovered from the funeral premises, both between 20 April, 2023 and 6 March, 2024.
“Two counts of theft from charities between 1 September, 2022 and 6 March, 2024.
“One count of fraudulent trading in relation to funeral plans between 23 May, 2012 and 6 March, 2024 encompassing 172 victims.
“One count of fraud in relation to human ashes between 1 August, 2017 and 6 March, 2024, involving 50 victims.
“He has been bailed with conditions to appear at Hull Magistrates’ Court charged with the offences on Wednesday, 25 June, 2025.
“We have updated the families of the 35 deceased with this development and we have made initial contact with additional victims who have been affected by the investigation and we will be personally in touch with them in the coming days.
“As the investigation now moves into the courts and judicial process, I would please ask people to refrain from any speculation or commenting that could prejudice or jeopardise the case, and to allow those affected to get the answers they desperately need and rightly deserve.
“My sincerest thanks go out to those affected for their patience and understanding. They have always been the priority and at the very heart of the entire investigation and this will remain, and we would please ask their privacy is continued to be respected.”
Notes to editors
- Robert Bush [DOB: 08/03/78] of Kirk Ella, East Yorkshire, is charged with the following:
- 30 counts of preventing a lawful and decent burial of a body
- 31 counts of fraud by false representation
- 2 counts of theft
- 1 count of fraudulent trading
- Robin Weyell is a Deputy Chief Crown Prosecutor for the CPS’ Serious Economic, Organised Crime and International Directorate.
- Any decision by the CPS does not imply any finding concerning guilt or criminal conduct; the CPS makes decisions only according to the test set out in the Code for Crown Prosecutors and it is applied in all decisions on whether or not to prosecute.
- It is not the function of the CPS to decide whether a person is guilty of a criminal offence, but to make fair, independent, and objective assessments about whether it is appropriate to present charges for the criminal court to consider.
- The CPS assessment of any case is not in any sense a finding of, or implication of, any guilt or criminal conduct. It is not a finding of fact, which can only be made by a court, but rather an assessment of what it might be possible to prove to a court, in accordance with the Code for Crown Prosecutors. This assessment is based on the evidence available arising out of the present police investigation and not on the evidence that is likely to be gathered by the defence, and likely to be used to test the prosecution evidence. The
- CPS charging decision is therefore necessarily an assessment on the basis of the evidence that is available to the CPS at the time the decision is made.
- CPS prosecutors must also keep every case under review, so that they take account of any change in circumstances that occurs as the case develops, including what becomes known of the defence case. If appropriate, the CPS may change the charges or stop a case.
Original article link: https://www.cps.gov.uk/cps/news/cps-authorises-charges-following-investigation-legacy-independent-funeral-directors
