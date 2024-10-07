CPS authorises charges for company owner following deaths of four paddleboarders in Haverfordwest (04 October 2024).

Rosemary Ainslie, Head of the CPS Special Crime Division, recently said:

“We have authorised Dyfed Powys Police to charge Nerys Lloyd, 39, with four counts of gross negligence manslaughter and one health and safety offence following the deaths of four paddleboarders in Haverfordwest, Pembrokeshire, in 2021.

“The charges relate to a commercial paddleboarding river tour on 30 October, 2021, where four of the group became trapped in Haverfordwest Town Weir and tragically lost their lives.

“The Crown Prosecution Service reminds all concerned that criminal proceedings against the defendant are active and that she has the right to a fair trial.

“It is extremely important there should be no reporting, commentary or sharing of information online which could in any way prejudice these proceedings.”