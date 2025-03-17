Crown Prosecution Service
|Printable version
CPS authorises gross negligence manslaughter charge following fatal North Sea vessel crash
Frank Ferguson, Head of the Crown Prosecution Service Special Crime and Counter Terrorism Division, said:
“We have authorised Humberside Police to charge a Russian national in relation to a collision involving two vessels in the North Sea off the east coast of England.
“The Portuguese-registered cargo ship, the Solong, collided with the American-registered oil tanker, the Stena Immaculate, just before 10am on Monday, 10 March 2025.
“Filipino national Mark Angelo Pernia, 38, died.
“Vladimir Motin, 59, from St Petersburg, Russia, who was the vessel’s captain, is due to be charged with one count of gross negligence manslaughter.
“The Crown Prosecution Service reminds all concerned that criminal proceedings against this defendant are now active and that he has the right to a fair trial.
“It is extremely important that there should be no reporting, commentary or sharing of information online which could in any way prejudice these proceedings.”
Mr Motin appeared at Hull Magistrates’ Court on Saturday, 15 March.
Notes to Editors
- Vladimir Motin, [DOB: 18/02/1966], is from St Petersburg, Russia.
- He is charged with gross negligence manslaughter.
- The CPS Special Crime Division deals with some of the most complex and sensitive cases in England and Wales including disasters, serious criminal allegations against police officers, corporate manslaughter and election offences.
Original article link: https://www.cps.gov.uk/cps/news/cps-authorises-gross-negligence-manslaughter-charge-following-fatal-north-sea-vessel-crash
Latest News from
Crown Prosecution Service
Brighton man jailed for raping and sexually abusing young women and children17/03/2025 15:25:00
A Brighton man was imprisoned for offences against six victims, including rape, sexual abuse and assault.
Brighton man jailed for raping and sexually abusing young women and children17/03/2025 10:25:00
A Brighton man was imprisoned for offences against six victims, including rape, sexual abuse and assault.
Four people jailed for one of the largest money laundering cases in the UK10/03/2025 16:20:00
Four men were recently (Friday 7 March 2025) sentenced in relation to a £266 million money laundering operation.
The Crown Prosecution Service charging statement on alleged Liverpool City Council related bribery and public office misconduct case07/03/2025 17:15:00
Robin Weyell, Deputy Chief Crown Prosecutor said: “The CPS has reviewed a full file of evidence from the Merseyside Police and has authorised the investigation team to charge 12 people with 12 offences related to bribery and misconduct in public office.
‘Silly boy’ ordered to pay back ill-gotten gains07/03/2025 11:15:00
A man who told police ‘I’ve been a silly boy’ after being arrested for money laundering and tax evasion will hand over a property worth six figures after agreeing to a Consent Order to recover the proceeds of crime.
Crossbow murderer convicted of rape during brutal attack on family06/03/2025 16:20:00
A man who brutally murdered a mother and her two daughters has now been found guilty of rape.
Woman admits manslaughter of baby found in woodland 27 years ago06/03/2025 15:10:00
A woman has admitted killing a baby boy who was found discarded in a black bin bag in Warrington near Gulliver’s World nearly 27 years ago.
Woman admits gross negligence manslaughter of four paddleboarders06/03/2025 14:20:00
A company owner has pleaded guilty to the gross negligence manslaughter of four paddleboarders who died during an organised tour in Pembrokeshire.