Crown Prosecution Service
|Printable version
CPS authorises indecent assault charges against Harvey Weinstein
Rosemary Ainslie, Head of the CPS Special Crime Division, said: “The CPS has authorised the Metropolitan Police to charge Harvey Weinstein with two counts of indecent assault against a woman in August 1996.
"Charges have been authorised against Harvey Weinstein, 70, following a review of the evidence gathered by the Metropolitan Police in its investigation.
"The Crown Prosecution Service reminds all concerned that criminal proceedings against the defendant are active and that he has the right to a fair trial.”
It is extremely important there should be no reporting, commentary or sharing of information online which could in any way prejudice these proceedings.
The function of the CPS is not to decide whether a person is guilty of a criminal offence, but to make fair, independent and objective assessments about whether it is appropriate to present charges for a criminal court to consider.
The CPS assessment of any case is not in any sense a finding of, or implication of, any guilt or criminal conduct. It is not a finding of fact, which can only be made by a court, but rather an assessment of what it might be possible to prove to a court, in accordance with the Code for Crown Prosecutors.
Notes to editors
- Harvey Weinstein (D.o.B.: 19/03/1952) will be charged with two counts of indecent assault against one female complainant in August 1996 in London
- The CPS Special Crime Division deals with the most complex and sensitive cases in England and Wales including disasters, serious criminal allegations against police officers, corporate manslaughter and election offences
- Once charges are authorised by the CPS a suspect must next be formally charged by police before court proceedings can begin.
Original article link: https://www.cps.gov.uk/cps/news/cps-authorises-indecent-assault-charges-against-harvey-weinstein
Latest News from
Crown Prosecution Service
New strangulation and suffocation laws will help protect victims07/06/2022 15:05:00
From today, prosecutors will have new powers to charge violent abusers with specific offences of non-fatal strangulation and non-fatal suffocation, as key measures in the Domestic Abuse Act 2021 come into force.
Ex-bank manager sentenced for £255,000 money laundering01/06/2022 11:05:00
A former Barclays Bank manager was sentenced yesterday (31 May 2022) for helping to launder £255,000.
Rape victims should not delay seeking therapy, says updated CPS guidance26/05/2022 14:10:00
Victims of rape and other crimes should not delay receiving therapy for any reason connected with a police investigation or prosecution, the Crown Prosecution Service has said today.
Three fraudsters sentenced for scamming the taxpayer out of over £1 million23/05/2022 12:20:00
Three people were recently (20 May 2022) sentenced for defrauding the taxpayer of over £1 million in a criminal scheme that exploited government systems designed to support businesses.
Targeted consultation to help finalise new immigration prosecution guidance17/05/2022 14:05:00
The Crown Prosecution Service is updating its legal guidance on immigration offences ahead of the commencement of the Nationality and Borders Act.
Accountant jailed for exploiting a disabled victim for over £300,00012/05/2022 09:40:00
A chartered accountant has been jailed for exploiting a vulnerable victim out of money and assets worth £331,858.