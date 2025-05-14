CPS authorises manslaughter charge following death of William Cameron.

Malcolm McHaffie, Head of the CPS Special Crime Division, recently said:

“Following a review of the evidence from the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC), we have authorised criminal charges against a healthcare professional after the death of William Cameron, 38, in 2020.

“Mr Cameron died after being taken in custody at Loddon Valley police station, near Reading in Berkshire on 8 January 2020.

“Sean Cregg, 35, a nurse employed by Mountain Healthcare at the time, has been charged with gross negligence manslaughter and an offence under Section 7 of the Health and Safety at Work etc Act 1974.

“No further individuals have been charged in connection with this case.

“The Crown Prosecution Service reminds all concerned that criminal proceedings against this defendant are now active and that he has the right to a fair trial.

“It is extremely important that there should be no reporting, commentary or sharing of information online which could in any way prejudice these proceedings.”