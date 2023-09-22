Crown Prosecution Service
CPS authorises murder charge against police officer following death of Chris Kaba
Rosemary Ainslie, head of the CPS Special Crime Division, recently said:
“Following a thorough review of the evidence provided by the IOPC (Independent Office for Police Conduct), the CPS has authorised a charge of murder against a Metropolitan Police officer following the death of Chris Kaba.
“Mr Kaba died on 6 September 2022 after he was struck by a single bullet in Streatham Hill, south London.
“The CPS reminds all concerned that criminal proceedings against the officer are active and that he has the right to a fair trial.
“It is extremely important there should be no reporting, commentary or sharing of information online which could in any way prejudice these proceedings.”
The function of the CPS is not to decide whether a person is guilty of a criminal offence, but to make fair, independent and objective assessments about whether it is appropriate to present charges for a criminal court to consider.
The CPS assessment of any case is not in any sense a finding of, or implication of, any guilt or criminal conduct. It is not a finding of fact, which can only be made by a court, but rather an assessment of what it might be possible to prove to a court, in accordance with the Code for Crown Prosecutors.
Notes to Editors
- The officer will be charged with murder contrary to common law and will appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on 21 September.
- The officer cannot be named at this stage for legal reasons.
- The CPS Special Crime Division deals with the most complex and sensitive cases in England and Wales including disasters, serious criminal allegations against police officers, corporate manslaughter and election offences.
Original article link: https://www.cps.gov.uk/cps/news/cps-authorises-murder-charge-against-police-officer-following-death-chris-kaba
