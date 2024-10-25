Crown Prosecution Service
|Printable version
CPS authorises murder charge following Walsall railway station stabbing
Nicholas Coates, Deputy Chief Crown Prosecutor for CPS West Midlands, said: “The prosecution has issued an indictment and Deng Chol Majek will now face counts of murder and possession of an offensive weapon following a stabbing at Bescot Stadium railway station.
“He will appear at Wolverhampton Crown Court next month for a preparatory hearing.
“Chol Majek was initially charged with attempted murder but the victim, Rhiannon Whyte, has sadly died. Our thoughts remain with her friends and family at this incredibly difficult time.
“I would like to remind all concerned that there are active criminal proceedings against Cholmajek and he has the right to a fair trial. There must be no reporting, commentary or sharing of information online that may in any way prejudice these proceedings.”
Notes to editors
- Deng Chol Majek, 18, of Bescot Crescent, Walsall, was initially charged with attempted murder following an attack at Bescot Stadium railway station on Sunday October 20. The CPS has now upgraded the charge to murder following Rhiannon’s death.
- His next court appearance is due to be at Wolverhampton Crown Court on November 19, 2024.
Original article link: https://www.cps.gov.uk/west-midlands/news/authorises-murder-charge-following-walsall-railway-station-stabbing
Latest News from
Crown Prosecution Service
Uncle sentenced for sending money to Islamist fighter nephew24/10/2024 10:20:00
A man has been sentenced for sending money to his nephew who was fighting for a proscribed terrorist organisation in Syria.
Notice to Victims of the Lantian Gerui Fraud23/10/2024 09:20:00
The Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) has commenced civil recovery proceedings in respect of property which has been seized in the UK from Yadi Zhang (also known as Zhimin Qian) (Zhang) and Jian Wen (Wen), and additional assets.
CPS statement on the acquittal of Martyn Blake22/10/2024 15:25:00
Frank Ferguson, Head of the CPS Special Crime and Counter Terrorism Division, yesterday commented on the acquittal of Martyn Blake.
UPDATE: Private school pupil given life sentence for hammer attack21/10/2024 15:10:00
UPDATE: On 18 October the pupil was given a life sentence at Exeter Crown Court, and ordered to serve a minimum of 12 years in prison.
Former Olympian guilty of raping teenage girls18/10/2024 11:05:00
A former Olympic swimmer and trainee police officer, who represented Great Britain at the 2012 London Games, was convicted of raping two teenage girls on Wednesday 16 October.
Heartless romance fraudster ordered to pay back over £30k08/10/2024 15:20:00
A romance fraudster who conned his victim into borrowing money and handing over her savings has been ordered to pay back over £32,000 of the stolen money.
Prosecutors authorise sex offence charges against former police officer David Carrick08/10/2024 14:20:00
Lisa Ramsarran, Chief Crown Prosecutor for the Crown Prosecution Service in Thames and Chiltern, said: “The Crown Prosecution Service has authorised Hertfordshire Constabulary to charge David Carrick with sexual offences against two women.
CPS authorises charges for company owner following deaths of four paddleboarders in Haverfordwest07/10/2024 10:20:00
CPS authorises charges for company owner following deaths of four paddleboarders in Haverfordwest (04 October 2024).