CPS authorises murder charge following Walsall railway station stabbing

Nicholas Coates, Deputy Chief Crown Prosecutor for CPS West Midlands, said: “The prosecution has issued an indictment and Deng Chol Majek will now face counts of murder and possession of an offensive weapon following a stabbing at Bescot Stadium railway station.

“He will appear at Wolverhampton Crown Court next month for a preparatory hearing.

“Chol Majek was initially charged with attempted murder but the victim, Rhiannon Whyte, has sadly died. Our thoughts remain with her friends and family at this incredibly difficult time.

“I would like to remind all concerned that there are active criminal proceedings against Cholmajek and he has the right to a fair trial. There must be no reporting, commentary or sharing of information online that may in any way prejudice these proceedings.”

