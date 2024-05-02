CPS authorises murder charges after death of 14-year-old boy in random Hainault attacks

Jaswant Narwal, Chief Crown Prosecutor for CPS London North yesterday commented on the attack.

She said:

“The Crown Prosecution Service has authorised the Metropolitan Police to charge Marcus Arduini Monzo with the murder of 14-year-old Daniel Anjorin, who was fatally stabbed in Hainault on Tuesday 30 April.

“A further four people – including two police officers – were seriously injured, and Monzo has also been charged with two counts of attempted murder, two counts of grievous bodily harm, aggravated burglary, and possession of a bladed article.

“He will appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on 2 May 2024.

“Our thoughts remain firmly with the family of Daniel and all those who have been impacted by this horrific incident.

“We remind all concerned that criminal proceedings against the defendant are active and that they have a right to a fair trial.

“It is extremely important that there should be no reporting, commentary, or sharing of information online which could in any way prejudice these proceedings.”