Crown Prosecution Service
|Printable version
CPS authorises murder charges after death of 14-year-old boy in random Hainault attacks
Jaswant Narwal, Chief Crown Prosecutor for CPS London North yesterday commented on the attack.
She said:
“The Crown Prosecution Service has authorised the Metropolitan Police to charge Marcus Arduini Monzo with the murder of 14-year-old Daniel Anjorin, who was fatally stabbed in Hainault on Tuesday 30 April.
“A further four people – including two police officers – were seriously injured, and Monzo has also been charged with two counts of attempted murder, two counts of grievous bodily harm, aggravated burglary, and possession of a bladed article.
“He will appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on 2 May 2024.
“Our thoughts remain firmly with the family of Daniel and all those who have been impacted by this horrific incident.
“We remind all concerned that criminal proceedings against the defendant are active and that they have a right to a fair trial.
“It is extremely important that there should be no reporting, commentary, or sharing of information online which could in any way prejudice these proceedings.”
Notes to Editors
- Marcus Aurelio Arduini Monzo [DOB: 11/04/1988] has been charged with the murder of Daniel Anjorin, two counts of attempted murder, two counts of grievous bodily harm, aggravated burglary, and possession of a bladed article.
- The function of the CPS is not to decide whether a person is guilty of a criminal offence, but to make fair, independent and objective assessments about whether it is appropriate to present charges for a criminal court to consider.
Original article link: https://www.cps.gov.uk/cps/news/cps-authorises-murder-charges-after-death-14-year-old-boy-random-hainault-attacks
Latest News from
Crown Prosecution Service
CPS authorises charges after the felling of the historic Sycamore Gap tree01/05/2024 14:15:00
Gary Fothergill, Specialist Prosecutor for CPS North East’s Complex Casework Unit, said: “The Crown Prosecution Service has authorised Northumbria Police to charge Daniel Graham and Adam Carruthers with causing criminal damage after the Sycamore Gap tree was cut down last September.
Two money laundering cash couriers sentenced for part in transporting £104m in criminal cash out of the UK29/04/2024 15:20:00
Two money laundering cash couriers were recently (26 April 2024) imprisoned for their role in transporting illegally obtained money out of the United Kingdom.
Teenage Neo-Nazi convicted of possessing synagogue attack plan29/04/2024 13:10:00
A teenager who shared extreme right-wing videos, possessed bomb instruction manuals and plans for an attack on a synagogue has been found guilty of terrorism offences.
Organised crime gang members are jailed for large scale drugs and guns supply29/04/2024 11:33:00
A Luton-based organised criminal gang leader and associates have been imprisoned today for the trading of illegal drugs, guns, and ammunition.
CPS authorises charges against five men including British man accused of conducting hostile state activity to benefit Russia26/04/2024 15:20:00
The CPS authorised the Metropolitan Police to charge a British man on Friday, 19 April 2024 with conducting hostile activity in the UK in order to benefit a foreign state – namely Russia.
Stalking victims urged to report offences swiftly, says Attorney General26/04/2024 11:27:00
Stalking victims have been urged to report offending swiftly and with confidence to prevent the risk of further harm during National Stalking Awareness Week.
Man found guilty of large-scale Class A importation and drug supply25/04/2024 15:10:00
A ringleader who organised the importation and supply of Class A drugs disguised in printer ink was yesterday (24/04/2024) found guilty at Isleworth Crown Court.
CPS authorises charges against two men alleged to have breached Official Secrets Act on behalf of China22/04/2024 15:10:00
Nick Price, Head of the CPS Special Crime and Counter Terrorism Division yesterday commented on charges against two men alleged to have breached Official Secrets Act on behalf of China.