CPS authorises murder charges following the death of Bryonie Gawith and her three children in Bradford house fire

Amanda McInnes, a Senior Crown Prosecutor for CPS Yorkshire & Humberside, said: “The Crown Prosecution Service has authorised West Yorkshire Police to charge Mohammed Amjid Shabir, 44, and Calum Sunderland, 25, with murder after a house fire which killed Bryonie Gawith and her three children.

“Bryonie Gawith, 29, and her three children – Denisty Birtle, 9, Oscar Birtle, 5, and 22-month-old Aubree Birtle – died in the early hours of Wednesday, 21 August after a house fire at their home.

“Mohammed Amjid Shabir and Calum Sunderland have also been charged with attempted murder in relation to others in who survived the house fire and are due to appear at Bradford Magistrates’ Court on 28 August 2024.

“Our thoughts remain with the friends and family of Bryonie and her children.

“We remind all concerned that criminal proceedings against the defendants are active and that they have a right to a fair trial. It is extremely important that there should be no reporting, commentary, or sharing of information online which could in any way prejudice these proceedings.”