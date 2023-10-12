CPS authorises preparation of terrorism charge against 19-year-old man

Nick Price, head of the CPS Counter Terrorism and Special Crime Division, said: “The CPS has authorised 13 charges against a 19-year-old man accused of intending to commit an act of terrorism.

“Alfie Coleman will be charged with single counts of preparation of terrorism, possession of a prohibited firearm, and possession of ammunition without a firearms certificate, as well as 10 offences of possession of terrorist material.

“The charges follow an investigation by the Metropolitan Police's Counter Terrorism Command.

“Criminal proceedings against this individual are active and he has the right to a fair trial.

“It is extremely important that there should be no reporting, commentary or sharing of information online which could in any way prejudice these proceedings.

“The function of the CPS is not to decide whether a person is guilty of a criminal offence, but to make fair, independent and objective assessments about whether it is appropriate to present charges for a criminal court to consider.”