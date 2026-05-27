Crown Prosecution Service
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CPS refers the sentences passed for three teenage boys found guilty of rape but spared jail as unduly lenient sentences
The Crown Prosecution Service has referred the sentences passed for three teenage boys who were found guilty of rape but spared jail as unduly lenient sentences.
The teenagers, aged 13, 14 and 14 at the time of the offences, were convicted of raping and filming two young victims in separate incidents less than two months apart.
Although prosecutors have no direct role in deciding a sentence, they can appeal under the Attorney General Office’s Unduly Lenient Sentencing (ULS) scheme. The appeal will now be heard at the Court of Appeal.
The ULS scheme allows the Court of Appeal to consider whether sentences passed in the most serious cases are appropriate. The court decided [s] this following consideration of the particular facts and circumstances of each case referred.
Our work supporting victims does not stop when a trial ends, and we recognise the bravery shown by both victims of these appalling crimes.
The case will now be heard at the Court of Appeal.
Siobhan Blake, National CPS Lead for Rape and Serious Sexual Offences (RASSO), yesterday said:
“It is deeply distressing to see any instance of sexual offending, especially when it involves young victims and offenders. Our prosecutors tell us they are seeing youth-on-youth cases with some involving more serious and more violent behaviour.
“It is vital young people are educated and informed about consent and that harmful and misogynistic attitudes are tackled as early as possible to prevent these crimes. Everyone has a part to play.
“Young people must understand that sexual activity without consent is a serious criminal offence that can lead to them being prosecuted.”
Notes to Editors
- For more information on this case, please see this press release which the CPS issued at sentencing on May 21, 2026.
Original article link: https://www.cps.gov.uk/wessex/news/refers-sentences-passed-three-teenage-boys-found-guilty-rape-spared-jail-unduly
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