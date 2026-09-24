Crown Prosecution Service
|Printable version
CPS releases latest joint enterprise data in drive for greater transparency with new victim data
Prosecutors concluded 188 homicide and attempted homicide cases involving joint enterprise between 1 April 2025 to 31 March 2026, new data shows.
The Crown Prosecution Service has today published its second annual report on prosecutions involving joint enterprise in homicide and attempted homicide cases in England and Wales.
The publication forms part of the CPS’s Joint Enterprise National Monitoring Scheme, which was introduced to improve transparency and scrutiny of these serious and complex cases.
Joint enterprise is a legal doctrine set by Parliament that can apply where a person assists or encourages another person to commit an offence. In homicide and attempted homicide cases, where the consequences for victims, families, defendants, and communities are particularly serious, the CPS has committed to monitoring this caseload closely and reporting on it publicly.
For the first time, victim data has been included alongside defendant and case information. The report includes data on 218 victims across 188 cases, including victims under the age of 18. More than a third of victims (34.4%) were aged between 30 and 59, with those aged 18 to 24 representing the second largest group (30.7%).
As with last year, the proportion of defendants under 18 remain notable at 19.1%. Just over half of defendants (58.4%) were under 25 with the highest number in the 18-24 age group. Cases with fewer defendants also remain more common, with 79.8% involving three or fewer.
The consultation on guidance relating to gang-related offending and the use of musical expression as evidence has now closed, with the response due to follow later this year. The CPS is also delivering disproportionality training packages to support prosecutors in this area.
Baljit Ubhey OBE, Director of Policy at the CPS, said:
“Joint enterprise cases are among the most serious and complex cases we prosecute, we continue to monitor this work closely.
“This second report allows us to gain an invaluable insight and understanding of our prosecutions in this area.
“Our commitment remains unchanged: to secure justice for victims, families, and communities, while ensuring fairness in our decision-making for every defendant.”
The Joint Enterprise National Monitoring Scheme report will continue to be published annually as part of the CPS’s commitment to transparency, accountability, and continuous improvement.
Every joint enterprise case is subject to mandatory senior legal oversight through a Case Management Panel chaired by a Chief Crown Prosecutor or Deputy Chief Crown Prosecutor. The CPS has also appointed Joint Enterprise Lead Prosecutors in every Area to monitor trends, share learning and support consistent decision-making.
Given the relatively small number of cases in some CPS Areas, the report should be read carefully and in context, as individual cases can affect percentages significantly.
Notes to Editors
- You can read our Joint Enterprise National Monitoring Scheme Report 2025-26 on our website
- The Joint Enterprise National Monitoring Scheme has been in place since 1 April 2024
- The CPS published its first national report in September 2025, following a successful pilot
- The Joint Enterprise National Monitoring Scheme is part of the CPS Disproportionality Action Plan to address racial disproportionality across the criminal justice system
- The CPS has implemented a national monitoring scheme across all CPS Areas using a Joint Enterprise Monitoring Code flag on the CPS case system which has been in place since April 2024
- Each case is subject to a Case Management Panel for enhanced assurance and internal supervision
- The CPS continues to engage with national and local stakeholders, including through scrutiny panels in every Area
- Two datasets were used by the CPS to create this report which were collected differently and serve different purposes. System-generated data is extracted directly from CPS systems, while the manual dataset captures additional information collected through Case Management Panels. This can result in some differences between datasets
- This data does not indicate that any charges have been brought improperly
- Find out more about the CPS consultation on “gang” related offences guidance and musical expression in evidence
Original article link: https://www.cps.gov.uk/national-news/news/cps-releases-latest-joint-enterprise-data-drive-greater-transparency-new-victim
Latest News from
Crown Prosecution Service
“It was our Titanic” says victim as “boiler room” fraudster jailed23/09/2026 16:15:00
A self-confessed fraudster who swindled a million pounds in a “boiler room” scam has been jailed for five and a half years today.
First genocide offences in the UK as man charged following Tutsi killings in Rwanda22/09/2026 12:25:00
The Crown Prosecution Service has decided to prosecute Dr Vincent Brown, formerly Dr Vincent Bajinya, 65, in connection with alleged offences committed in Rwanda in April 1994.
NHS dentist jailed for £92,500 fraud22/09/2026 09:20:00
A dentist was yesterday jailed for defrauding the NHS out of more than £92,500 by manipulating more than 1,000 claims for dental work.
UPDATED WITH SENTENCE: Former police officer jailed for involvement in fraudulent ‘crash for cash’ scam21/09/2026 12:20:00
An ex-police officer has been jailed for more than four years for his part in a scam where fraudulent personal injury claims were made after deliberate vehicle crashes.
Police officer who fostered toxic culture and requested explicit video is jailed17/09/2026 10:20:00
A former police officer has been jailed for misconduct in public office after he requested a sexually explicit video from a female suspect’s phone.
Stalking charges reach record high - prosecutors, police and government join forces to strengthen the justice system’s response11/09/2026 16:05:00
Charges for stalking offences have more than quadrupled in the last five years according to new prosecution data
Man charged with assisting GRU Volunteer Corps10/09/2026 10:05:00
The Crown Prosecution Service yesterday announced that a man has been charged under the National Security Act following contact with a representative believed to be from the GRU Volunteer Corps.
Man who stirred up racial, religious and homophobic hatred jailed09/09/2026 13:10:00
A man who shared antisemitic, racist and homophobic messages on social media intending to stir up hatred against those groups has been jailed for two years.