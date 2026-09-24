CPS releases latest joint enterprise data in drive for greater transparency with new victim data

Prosecutors concluded 188 homicide and attempted homicide cases involving joint enterprise between 1 April 2025 to 31 March 2026, new data shows.

The Crown Prosecution Service has today published its second annual report on prosecutions involving joint enterprise in homicide and attempted homicide cases in England and Wales.

The publication forms part of the CPS’s Joint Enterprise National Monitoring Scheme, which was introduced to improve transparency and scrutiny of these serious and complex cases.

Joint enterprise is a legal doctrine set by Parliament that can apply where a person assists or encourages another person to commit an offence. In homicide and attempted homicide cases, where the consequences for victims, families, defendants, and communities are particularly serious, the CPS has committed to monitoring this caseload closely and reporting on it publicly.

For the first time, victim data has been included alongside defendant and case information. The report includes data on 218 victims across 188 cases, including victims under the age of 18. More than a third of victims (34.4%) were aged between 30 and 59, with those aged 18 to 24 representing the second largest group (30.7%).

As with last year, the proportion of defendants under 18 remain notable at 19.1%. Just over half of defendants (58.4%) were under 25 with the highest number in the 18-24 age group. Cases with fewer defendants also remain more common, with 79.8% involving three or fewer.

The consultation on guidance relating to gang-related offending and the use of musical expression as evidence has now closed, with the response due to follow later this year. The CPS is also delivering disproportionality training packages to support prosecutors in this area.

Baljit Ubhey OBE, Director of Policy at the CPS, said:

“Joint enterprise cases are among the most serious and complex cases we prosecute, we continue to monitor this work closely. “This second report allows us to gain an invaluable insight and understanding of our prosecutions in this area. “Our commitment remains unchanged: to secure justice for victims, families, and communities, while ensuring fairness in our decision-making for every defendant.”

The Joint Enterprise National Monitoring Scheme report will continue to be published annually as part of the CPS’s commitment to transparency, accountability, and continuous improvement.

Every joint enterprise case is subject to mandatory senior legal oversight through a Case Management Panel chaired by a Chief Crown Prosecutor or Deputy Chief Crown Prosecutor. The CPS has also appointed Joint Enterprise Lead Prosecutors in every Area to monitor trends, share learning and support consistent decision-making.

Given the relatively small number of cases in some CPS Areas, the report should be read carefully and in context, as individual cases can affect percentages significantly.

Notes to Editors