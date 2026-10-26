Crown Prosecution Service
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CPS secures its second-ever Unexplained Wealth Order against British nationals
Two British nationals have had assets worth approximately £50 million frozen after the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) secured its second-ever Unexplained Wealth Order.
The assets include a yacht worth approximately £1.9million, a bank account worth around £2.6million, eight vehicles worth approximately £600,000 and several properties in England, France, Spain and Portugal.
The CPS Proceeds of Crime Division is using the powers available under the Proceeds of Crime Act 2002 to investigate the money laundering of international illicit funds in the United Kingdom.
The two British nationals, and the companies associated with them, now have three months to prove that the money used to purchase the properties was lawfully obtained or they could risk having them seized permanently.
Adrian Foster, Chief Crown Prosecutor for the Crown Prosecution Service’s Proceeds of Crime Division, recently said:
“We have successfully obtained an Unexplained Wealth Order and Interim Property Freezing Order against two British nationals and their associated companies in the United Kingdom.
“They are now legally required to prove how they obtained their wealth, or risk having their assets seized following an application by the CPS’s Civil Recovery Team.”
The next hearing will be at the High Court at a later date.
What is an Unexplained Wealth Order?
Most of the time, when the authorities want to take back money made through crime, they must wait until someone has been convicted in court first.
But under the Proceeds of Crime Act 2002, the Crown Prosecution Service, using the powers of the Director of Public Prosecutions, is one of a small number of enforcement authorities who can apply to the High Court for an Unexplained Wealth Order.
It is an investigative tool, rather than a final order, that essentially flips the burden of proof. Instead of the authorities having to prove the money comes from an unlawful source, the person who owns the assets must prove where the money came from and that it was obtained legally.
If they cannot explain it, or refuse to, the CPS can then apply to seize the assets entirely, without a conviction, by applying for a Civil Recovery Order. Their response can be admitted in evidence and their failure to account for the wealth can be used as part of those proceedings.
Notes to Editors
- Mr X and Ms X are both British nationals. The High Court are expected to hear an application regarding their anonymity within the next 28 days.
- These are civil recovery proceedings, which has a lower standard of proof than in criminal cases. Mr X and Ms X have not been charged with or convicted of any criminal activity.
- On October 23, 2026, the High Court granted an Unexplained Wealth Order (UWO) and Interim Freezing Order (IFO) against Mr X and Ms X and their associated companies following an application by the CPS. The IFO relates to properties located in England, France, Spain, and Portugal.
- CPS Proceeds of Crime Division has also, in the last four years, obtained 16 Civil Recovery Orders in respect of property worth over £11m.
Original article link: https://www.cps.gov.uk/national-news/news/cps-secures-its-second-ever-unexplained-wealth-order-against-british-nationals
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