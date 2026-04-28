Crown Prosecution Service
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CPS secures settlement against woman who bought two houses with the suspected proceeds of crime
The common law partner of a man, suspected to have been involved in Swedish organised crime and who was assassinated on his doorstep in Battersea, has agreed to pay a six-figure sum after civil recovery proceedings were brought by the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS). The Civil Recovery Team in CPS Proceeds of Crime Division, successfully secured the settlement with the defendant on 4 April 2025.
The civil investigation focussed on funds received by Ms Krasniqi and used towards the purchase of two properties in London. The CPS suspected that those funds came from two Swedish nationals both convicted of substantial frauds in Sweden. Ms Krasniqi failed to provide CPS with any reasonable explanation for the source of these funds; however, she denied involvement in any criminal activity and the High Court made no findings of unlawful conduct.
This case highlights the CPS’ commitment to the civil recovery of assets derived from criminal activity and reinforces the importance of international cooperation in tackling financial crime.
The CPS can use civil powers to recover the proceeds of crime without the need for a criminal conviction if it can be shown that assets or money came from “unlawful conduct”.
Adrian Foster, Chief Crown Prosecutor for the CPS Proceeds of Crime Division, said:
“This case demonstrates the strength of our civil “non-conviction based” asset recovery powers in tackling international organised crime.
“By tracing and recovering assets linked to international criminality, along with the Metropolitan Police, we are sending a clear message that the UK will robustly target international proceeds of crime even where assets are hidden behind complex financial arrangements.
“This case reflects the CPS’ commitment to ensuring justice is served, even in cases where criminal convictions are not pursued.”
Original article link: https://www.cps.gov.uk/cps/news/cps-secures-settlement-against-woman-who-bought-two-houses-suspected-proceeds-crime
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