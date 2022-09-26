Crown Prosecution Service
|Printable version
CPS seeks public’s views on draft 'Deception as to Gender' legal guidance
A public consultation on updated legal guidance regarding deception as to gender in rape and serious sexual assault cases has been launched by the Crown Prosecution Service today.
The draft guidance reflects the case law on deception as to gender and whether it could affect consent and addresses the issue where a suspect’s gender identity differs from the sex they were assigned at birth.
Siobhan Blake, CPS lead for rape and serious sexual assault said:
“Cases where the issue of deception as to gender is a factor are rare, but they involve complex and sensitive decision-making. It is important that our prosecutors have access to the latest case law when considering whether the threshold for criminal charges has been met. While every case must be decided on its own specific facts, we want to be transparent in setting out the factors that should be considered.
“Our draft guidance has already benefited from the input of a number of interested groups, but we want the final product to be informed by as wide a range of views as possible. We are inviting comments to make sure that it strikes the right balance, so we can meet our obligations to be fair to both victims and suspects.”
When finalised, the draft guidance will update one chapter of the guidance for prosecutors on rape and sexual offences, which was comprehensively revised last year.
It sets out relevant information that must be considered when weighing up evidential and public interest factors. Prosecutors are asked to consider the evidence and circumstances of the alleged assault to determine whether the complainant has been deceived, using a three-stage approach:
- Has there been active or deliberate deception by the suspect?
- Was the complainant deceived and therefore did not consent?
- Did the suspect reasonably believe the complainant consented?
Prosecutors are asked to consider issues such as how the suspect perceived their gender at the time of the offence and assess whether there has been an active or deliberate deception. This involves looking at the actions of suspect before, during and after the incident to fully understand the circumstances and context of the alleged attack.
The updated guidance also provides greater clarity on the Gender Recognition Act 2004 which allows individuals to have their affirmed gender recognised in law, whilst making it clear that a person’s gender identity is not dependent on them doing so.
The public consultation sets out eight questions, including:
whether any evidential considerations and public interest factors should be added, removed or amended; and
whether the language is appropriate.
The 12-week consultation begins on 26 October and will end on 19 December.
Notes to Editors
- Respond to the consultation on Deception as to Gender legal guidance.
Original article link: https://www.cps.gov.uk/cps/news/cps-seeks-publics-views-draft-deception-gender-legal-guidance
Latest News from
Crown Prosecution Service
Police officers found guilty of sharing grossly offensive WhatsApp messages22/09/2022 13:38:00
Two police officers have been found guilty of sending grossly offensive messages on a WhatsApp group.
Four organised crime gang members jailed for drugs and money laundering offences08/09/2022 10:10:00
Four gang members were imprisoned at Southwark Crown Court on 5 September 2022 for industrial scale cannabis production, money laundering and fraud.
Operation Sheridan: Crown Prosecution Service authorises charges in relation to the alleged misconduct of senior local government officers in Liverpool City Council and Lancashire County Council26/08/2022 12:20:00
The CPS has authorised Lancashire Police to charge four people in relation to the alleged misconduct of senior local government officers in Liverpool City Council and Lancashire County Council.
Operation Sheridan: Crown Prosecution Service authorises charges in relation to the alleged misconduct of senior local government officers in Liverpool City Council and Lancashire County Council24/08/2022 09:15:00
The CPS has authorised Lancashire Police to charge four people in relation to the alleged misconduct of senior local government officers in Liverpool City Council and Lancashire County Council.
CPS authorised charges against Aine Davis12/08/2022 12:20:00
A spokesperson for the CPS Special Crime and Counter Terrorism Division yesterday gave a statement on the CPS authorised charges against Aine Davis.
Husband found guilty of murdering his bride on their wedding night11/08/2022 12:20:00
A man has been found guilty of murdering his new wife on their wedding night and hiding her body in a suitcase.
CPS sets out the law on street-based sexual harassment09/08/2022 10:10:10
Street harassment such as cyber-flashing, up-skirting or the exposure of genitals in a public place are crimes which can and will be prosecuted the CPS has stressed, as new legal guidance was published yesterday.
Inmate sentenced for throwing boiling water in the face of prison guard05/08/2022 12:20:00
An inmate who threw boiling water into the faces of a prison guard and a vulnerable fellow prisoner at HMP Wandsworth was yesterday sentenced to eight years’ imprisonment.
CPS authorises charges against armed Windsor Castle intruder03/08/2022 10:05:00
Nick Price, Head of the CPS Special Crime and Counter Terrorism Division, said: “The CPS has authorised the Metropolitan Police to charge Jaswant Singh Chail with offences after he was arrested in the grounds of Windsor Castle on 25 December 2021 carrying a crossbow. This decision has been made following an investigation carried out by the Met’s Counter Terrorism Command.