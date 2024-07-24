Crown Prosecution Service
CPS statement: Convictions of Anjem Choudary and Khaled Hussein
Following a six-week trial at Woolwich Crown Court, Anjem Choudary, 57, of east London, was yesterday found guilty of directing a terrorist organisation, membership of a proscribed organisation and encouraging support for a terrorist organisation.
Khaleed Hussein, 29, of Edmonton, Canada, was also found guilty of membership of a proscribed organisation.
Bethan David, Head of the CPS Counter Terrorism Division, said: “It is clear that both men were members of Al-Muhajiroun and both men had a radical mindset.
“Anjem Choudary was responsible for directing an international terrorist organisation and Hussain provided him support.
“This organisation has been banned in the UK since 2010 because of the danger it poses. Such extremist views are a threat to our society, and I am pleased the jury found him guilty of his crimes."
“The CPS will always seek to prosecute those who support and encourage terrorism.”
- Anjem Choudary, [DOB: 18/01/67], is previously of Ilford, east London.
- Khaled Hussain, [DOB: 07/03/95], is of Edmonton, Canada.
