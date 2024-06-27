Crown Prosecution Service
CPS Statement: Decision not to charge in relation to fatal collision at The Study Prep School, Wimbledon
Jaswant Narwal, Chief Crown Prosecutor with oversight of the Crown Prosecution Service London Homicide Unit responds to the decision not to charge in relation to fatal collision at The Study Prep School, Wimbledon
“The death of a child is an unthinkable tragedy for any parent. On behalf of the Crown Prosecution Service, I extend my sincere and heartfelt condolences to both bereaved families who have suffered the devastating loss of their children, Nuria and Selena.
“We have carefully considered this complex and sensitive case, taking into consideration all the material gathered as part of the lengthy and detailed police investigation.
“The driver of the vehicle had an epileptic seizure behind the wheel, which caused her to lose control of the vehicle which then drove into the school. There is no evidence the driver had ever suffered a similar seizure before and she had no previously diagnosed medical condition.
“Because there is nothing to suggest the driver could have done anything to predict or prevent this tragedy, it is not in the public interest to pursue a criminal prosecution.
“In reaching this decision we have considered the driver’s full medical records, obtained by police, and received evidence from neurological specialists, who agreed that the driver had a seizure and that this was the first such medical episode she had experienced.
“Throughout this process we have met with the bereaved families on several occasions, to ensure they are kept informed of the case progress and to fully explain the decision we have made. Our thoughts remain with them today, as well as with the other injured victims and the wider school community upon whom this tragic incident has had a profound impact.”
Notes to editors
- The driver has voluntarily surrendered her licence and, following her diagnosis, will need to be a year free of any seizures before she can reapply to the DVLA for her licence again.
Original article link: https://www.cps.gov.uk/london-north/news/statement-decision-not-charge-relation-fatal-collision-study-prep-school
