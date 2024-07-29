CPS statement: Ex Met PCs Joel Borders and Jonathon Cobban unsuccessful appeal (26 July 2024).

Rosemary Ainslie, head of the CPS Special Crime Division, recently said:

“We welcome the decision of the High Court today which reaffirms that the CPS was right to bring a prosecution in this case.

“The messages exchanged between these officers concerned their policing duties and perspectives on those duties. The content was misogynistic, racist, sexist, homophobic, and discriminatory towards those with disabilities. It remains unfathomable that those tasked with upholding the law and protecting the public could think it right to share such grossly offensive material.

“In rejecting the appeal, the High Court has confirmed that the sending of these messages amounts to a criminal offence. Jonathon Cobban and Joel Borders will now finally be punished for their actions.

“To be clear, where there is sufficient evidence and it is in the public interest to do so, the CPS will always prosecute communications offences."