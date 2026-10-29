CPS statement following guilty verdicts in Stephen Lennon harassment trial

Frank Ferguson, Head of the Crown Prosecution Service’s Special Crime and Counter Terrorism Division, said: "Stephen Lennon weaponised social media and subjected two journalists to a campaign of harassment which caused them serious fear of violence.

"The evidence in this case showed that he targeted the victims directly and indirectly through social media and by telephone. He also published images relating not only to them, but also their families.

“The jury heard from the victims and witnesses in this case, ultimately deciding that this behaviour crossed the line into criminality.

"Nobody should be made to fear violence because of the work they do. Journalists play an important role in a democratic society and should be able to carry out their professional duties without being subjected to harassment.

"We will always seek to work with the police to prosecute those who break the law and I hope these convictions provide reassurance that such behaviour will be treated seriously by the criminal justice system."