CPS statement following sentencing of serial rapist

A serial rapist has been sentenced at Woolwich Crown Court after he drugged and raped women in Greenwich.

Chao Xu, 33, pleaded guilty to multiple serious sexual offences including rape, assault by penetration, sexual assault, voyeurism, administering a substance with intent and upskirting.

He was sentenced on Friday 14th November to life imprisonment with a minimum term of 13 years.

Suzanne Crane, of the Crown Prosecution Service, said: “Chao Xu is a prolific and dangerous sexual predator who drugged and incapacitated six women so that he could rape and sexually assault them.

“The scale of his offending is such that without the brave testimony of victims, who came forward after realising what had happened to them, may well have continued undetected.

“We worked with the police from the outset to make sure we had enough evidence to prosecute him for these appalling crimes. His victims were at their most vulnerable and unable to take action to protect themselves.

“It was the strength of our case, including images and videos found on his phone, hidden cameras, and drugs commonly used to spike drinks seized from his home address, that secured his guilty pleas.

“We will continue to work closely with police and other partners to secure more guilty pleas, which brings justice to victims quickly and makes the criminal justice system more efficient.”