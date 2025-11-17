Crown Prosecution Service
|Printable version
CPS statement following sentencing of serial rapist
A serial rapist has been sentenced at Woolwich Crown Court after he drugged and raped women in Greenwich.
Chao Xu, 33, pleaded guilty to multiple serious sexual offences including rape, assault by penetration, sexual assault, voyeurism, administering a substance with intent and upskirting.
He was sentenced on Friday 14th November to life imprisonment with a minimum term of 13 years.
Suzanne Crane, of the Crown Prosecution Service, said: “Chao Xu is a prolific and dangerous sexual predator who drugged and incapacitated six women so that he could rape and sexually assault them.
“The scale of his offending is such that without the brave testimony of victims, who came forward after realising what had happened to them, may well have continued undetected.
“We worked with the police from the outset to make sure we had enough evidence to prosecute him for these appalling crimes. His victims were at their most vulnerable and unable to take action to protect themselves.
“It was the strength of our case, including images and videos found on his phone, hidden cameras, and drugs commonly used to spike drinks seized from his home address, that secured his guilty pleas.
“We will continue to work closely with police and other partners to secure more guilty pleas, which brings justice to victims quickly and makes the criminal justice system more efficient.”
Notes to editors
- Chao Xu (DoB: 18 February 1992) is from Greenwich
- Suzanne Crane is a Senior Crown Prosecutor in the CPS London RASSO Unit
Original article link: https://www.cps.gov.uk/london-south/news/statement-following-sentencing-serial-rapist
Latest News from
Crown Prosecution Service
Two people imprisoned for their key roles in a largescale money laundering case12/11/2025 10:20:00
A leader of a criminal gang and her accomplice have been jailed for playing key roles in laundering money from a high value investment fraud committed in China.
CPS statement in relation to the case against Caroline Flack11/11/2025 15:15:00
Caroline’s death was a tragedy; our thoughts remain with her friends and family as they continue to come to terms with their loss.
UPDATED WITH SENTENCE: Man who tried to hand information to Russian spies convicted07/11/2025 17:05:00
On Friday, 7 November 2025 Howard Phillips was sentenced at Winchester Crown Court to seven years' imprisonment for engaging in conduct to assist a foreign intelligence service.
Father and son jailed after ‘Good Samaritan’ murdered during wedding reception07/11/2025 11:25:00
A man who murdered a ‘Good Samaritan’ who stepped in to help other victims following a violent brawl at the defendant’s sister’s wedding reception in Sheffield has been sentenced to life imprisonment with a minimum term of 26 years.
CPS announces charges against man following incident on LNER train from Doncaster to London04/11/2025 15:25:00
The CPS yesterday announced Anthony Williams, 32, has been charged with 10 counts of attempted murder, one count of assault occasioning actual bodily harm and one count of possession of a bladed article following an incident on a LNER train from Doncaster to London on Saturday 01 November, 2025.
Convicted murderer who stabbed pregnant girlfriend to death sentenced03/11/2025 11:10:00
A violent domestic abuser who stabbed his pregnant girlfriend to death after a furious row in which he told her to “get an abortion” has been sentenced to life in jail with a minimum term of 42 years.
Launch of Public Consultation on ‘Gang’-Related Offending and Use of Musical Expression in Prosecutions31/10/2025 11:05:00
Prosecutors are asking for views on how they prosecute ‘gang’-based offenders and whether guidance is needed on musical expression in prosecutions to help better protect the public.
Man sentenced for making bomb hoax call to synagogue in the wake of Manchester attack30/10/2025 10:15:00
A man has been sentenced to ten months in jail at Leeds Crown Court after making a bomb hoax call to a synagogue the week after a fatal terrorist attack at a synagogue in Manchester.