CPS statement following the sentencing of Russell Brand

Russell Brand, 51, was yesterday sentenced at Southwark Crown Court to 10 years and six months imprisonment.

Brand was found guilty following a trial of non-recent sexual offences against four women.

David Roberts, Senior Crown Prosecutor for the Crown Prosecution Service, yesterday said:

“Today, Russell Brand has been sentenced to 10 years and six months imprisonment for one count of rape and three counts of sexual assault, committed against four women between 2004 and 2009.

“We want to thank all the women who were at the heart of this case. They did not know each other, and each has carried what happened to them for almost two decades.

“Giving evidence in this trial, and being questioned about these deeply traumatising, personal events took extraordinary courage. They have been able to assist the court further through their Victim Personal Statements, read out today, in which they described in their own words the impact these violating attacks have had on their lives.

“Today’s sentence cannot undo the harm the victims have lived with, but we hope it brings them some measure of justice.

“The evidence presented in this case showed Brand to be a manipulative sexual predator, using his growing fame and power to create situations in which he could pursue women sexually, regardless of what they wanted and with a complete disregard for the impact of his actions.

“Our specialist prosecutors worked closely with police to focus on the actions of Brand – not the victims - and to build the strongest possible case to put before the court.

“Today’s result shows that fame, status and the passage of time do not change the fundamental issue of consent.

“No matter who the abuser is, or what the situation or circumstances are, we will always take allegations of rape and sexual assault seriously.

“I hope this outcome encourages anyone who may have experienced sexual assault to come forward and report what happened, knowing that they will be listened to and supported throughout the process.”