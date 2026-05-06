CPS steps up efforts to tackle antisemitism with new hate crime prosecution guidance

Updated legal guidance to speed up charging decisions in hate crime cases was published yesterday as the Crown Prosecution Service steps up efforts to tackle the rise in antisemitic incidents.

The guidance, issued by Director of Public Prosecutions Stephen Parkinson, focuses on the gathering of core evidence so action can be taken to make sure cases progress swiftly.

Key changes in the guidance mean:

Faster charging decisions - where the evidential threshold is met, charging decisions should be made, even if some supporting evidence can be obtained later

A sharper focus on core evidence - charging decisions should concentrate on the essential evidence needed to prove the offence

Reliance on victim accounts at charge – in appropriate cases, prosecutors can make a charging decision based on a reliable victim’s account; and a description or photographs of injuries, or medical records, in assault cases at the charging decision stage

Reduced pre-charge disclosure requirements in hate crime cases.

To reduce the burden on policing, some material related to disclosure requirements will no longer be required pre-charge.

Stephen Parkinson, Director of Public Prosecutions, said: “The acts of extreme violence and criminal damage that we have seen against the Jewish community in recent months have been deplorable. People have been arrested and charged and those cases will be dealt with as quickly as possible.

“But it is also clear that there are daily threats or abuse which are designed to harass and distress Jewish people. These too are criminal offences and they are contributing to a climate of fear felt by the Jewish community.

“If we allow this behaviour to become normalised, then its seriousness will become diminished and the problem of antisemitism will continue to grow. We must stop it in its tracks.

“I want to make it clear that if you are threatening or abusive towards someone and you intend to distress or are likely to cause distress then that is an offence. If your actions are motivated by religious or racial hatred then additional penalties apply.

“We are engaging directly with Jewish communities to ensure their voices are heard and concerns addressed. To anyone who has experienced or witnessed antisemitic abuse or violence, I encourage you to report it to police. Your reports matter and this guidance allows us to work with policing to take swift action and ensure that offenders face justice.”

Dave Rich, Director of Policy at the Community Security Trust, said:

“We welcome this clear and robust guidance from the CPS and hope to see it implemented with real force across the country. Anti-Jewish hate crimes are running at far too high a level and we hope that quicker prosecutions will deter further offenders, and will show the Jewish community that the CPS will act to bring antisemites to justice.”

Prosecutors are also reminded to consider bail conditions, Criminal Behaviour Orders and restraining orders at an early stage to reduce the risk of repeat offending. The guidance also sets out that religiously aggravated offences are treated more seriously by the courts, with higher sentencing powers available.