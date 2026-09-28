Attorney General's Office
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CPS to give every domestic abuse victim a dedicated liaison officer nationwide
The Attorney General, Ellie Reeves KC MP, yesterday announced that every survivor and victim of domestic abuse will be given a dedicated victim liaison officer, as part of a nationwide expansion of support for victims.
As of yesterday, the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) will make its Universal Service for victims and Enhanced Service for survivors of domestic abuse permanent across every CPS Area.
The Universal and Enhanced Services, tested in pilot areas since 2023, will now become the standard offer for victims in every part of England and Wales.
The Attorney General Ellie Reeves KC MP yesterday said:
I am pleased to announce the national rollout of the Victim Transformation Programme, including an enhanced service for victims of domestic abuse.
This enhanced service means a dedicated victim liaison officer for all victims of domestic abuse - providing better support from charge to trial.
And, for the first time all victims will be able to choose how the CPS contacts them, whether that’s over the phone, by email or by post.
And victims can expect faster and better-quality correspondence too.
When I say I want to put victims at the heart of the justice system I mean it.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/cps-to-give-every-domestic-abuse-victim-a-dedicated-liaison-officer-nationwide
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