CPS to give every domestic abuse victim a dedicated liaison officer nationwide

The Attorney General, Ellie Reeves KC MP, yesterday announced that every survivor and victim of domestic abuse will be given a dedicated victim liaison officer, as part of a nationwide expansion of support for victims.

As of yesterday, the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) will make its Universal Service for victims and Enhanced Service for survivors of domestic abuse permanent across every CPS Area.

The Universal and Enhanced Services, tested in pilot areas since 2023, will now become the standard offer for victims in every part of England and Wales.

The Attorney General Ellie Reeves KC MP yesterday said: