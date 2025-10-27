CQC annual State of Care Report: LGA Statement

Cllr Dr Wendy Taylor Chair of the LGA’s Health and Wellbeing Committee, responded to the CQC’s State of Care report

“This important annual report rightly recognises the challenges facing the adult social care sector, workforce shortages, the rise in requests for local authority care – particularly those from working-aged people – and the underfunding it continues to grapple with.

“Despite these pressures, and as the report helpfully identifies, councils are working incredibly hard to provide innovative and targeted interventions, to offer care and support to a growing number of residents, as well as working to prevent future care needs and avoid hospital admissions.

“Local councils are committed to delivering care and support to all those who have cause to draw on it but cannot do this alone. We continue to call for the sector to be set on a sustainable trajectory with funding that best enables people to live the lives they want to lead, a proper long-term strategy for the workforce, a strong emphasis on prevention and early action, and a proper plan for long-term reform. This is what is needed to help deliver Government’s ambitions for care and health."