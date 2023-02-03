CQC finds improvement is needed in Essex hospital’s medical care

The Care Quality Commission’s rating of Colchester General Hospital’s medical care service has dropped from good to requires improvement, following an inspection undertaken in November.

The hospital is run by East Suffolk and North Essex NHS Foundation Trust.

CQC inspected six of the hospital's medical care wards, which include older people’s care, after receiving concerning information about the safety and quality of care and treatment being provided to people.

In addition to rating the service requires improvement overall following the inspection, the service was also rated requires improvement for being safe, effective, responsive to people’s needs and well-led. CQC rated the service good for being caring.

Overall ratings for Colchester General Hospital and the trust are unchanged following this inspection. Both remain requires improvement overall.

Antoinette Smith, CQC head of hospital inspection in the east of England, said:

“While there were areas where people were receiving good care and treatment in Colchester General Hospital’s medical care, there were issues that East Suffolk and North Essex NHS Foundation Trust, as provider of the service, must address.

“The service’s staffing arrangements weren’t always sufficient to meet the needs of people using it. While many NHS services and those across the wider healthcare sector face this challenge, the trust must find ways to prevent this compromising the care it provides to people.

“The trust must also ensure staff complete all required training, to ensure the service is safely able to meet people’s needs, and that measures to prevent the spread of infection are followed.

“However, despite these issues, there were aspects of the care being provided to people that were of high quality. This includes steps being taken to manage risks, and collaboration between staff which was in people’s best interest.

“We also found people were treated with kindness and compassion.

“We’ve reported our findings to East Suffolk and North Essex NHS Foundation Trust, so it knows what it needs to address in the service.

“We continue to monitor the service, including through future inspections, to ensure people receive care and treatment that meets standards they have a right to expect.”

The inspection found:

Staff were not always up to date with mandatory training in key skills, including for safeguarding

The service did not have enough staff to care for people and keep them safe

Staff did not always provide safe care and treatment, or adequately respond to people’s needs

Staff did not always effectively communicate discharge information for people leaving the wards to return to the community

Leaders did not always operate effective governance processes

Staff did not always comply with infection prevention control principles

Legislation to protect people’s privacy and confidential information, in relation to their records, was not always met

Staff did not always feel respected, supported and valued

Staff did not always ensure people and those close to them understood their care and treatment

Managers could not always support staff to develop through yearly, constructive appraisals of their work.

However: