CQC give evidence for the UK Covid-19 inquiry
On 7 July 2025 Mary Cridge, CQC’s Director of Adult Social Care, gave evidence as part of Day 5 of the evidence hearings in Module 6 of the UK Covid-19 Inquiry. This Module explores the impact of the pandemic on the publicly and privately funded adult social care sector in England and the devolved nations.
CQC’s witness statements can be found on the Inquiry’s website:
- UK Covid-19 Inquiry – Witness statement of Mary Cridge
- UK Covid-19 Inquiry – Supplementary witness statement of Mary Cridge
You can also watch Mary’s oral evidence on YouTube.
Original article link: https://www.cqc.org.uk/news/cqc-gives-evidence-uk-covid-19-inquiry
