Care Quality Commission
|Printable version
CQC publishes equality objectives annual report 2025/26
We've published a report about the progress we've made during 2025/26, in the first year of delivering our equality objectives for 2025 to 2029.
The report highlights how we're working to better understand and respond to inequalities in health and social care. It shows how we're listening more closely to people whose voices are often unheard, strengthening how we use equality data, embedding equity and human rights in our regulation, and continuing to build a more inclusive workplace.
Our equality objectives aim to:
- amplify the voices of people more likely to have a poorer experience of care
- develop systems to gather equality data to improve how we understand and respond to equality risks
- improve equality by using our regulatory and monitoring activities
- deliver on our Equity, Diversity and Inclusion strategy for our workforce.
Important developments include strengthening how we hear from people and communities through our Experts by Experience and Public Engagement Network, how we collect and use equality data and how we are developing our new assessment frameworks to keep a focus on the people who need the most improvement in health and care services.
Professor Bola Owolabi, Chief Inspector of Primary Care and Community Services, said:
Everyone deserves equal access, equal treatment, and equally good results from care. As a regulator, we do not see equality as just a box to tick. It is the foundation of safe, high-quality and person-centred care.
We have made real progress this year in turning our goals into action. However, reducing inequalities and protecting people's rights requires intention, commitment and continuous improvement. This cannot be treated as a separate project. Instead, we are building these principles into our daily work, our inspections and how we exercise our statutory functions.
While we have made important progress, we know there is more to do. The report sets out our priorities for the coming year as we continue working to tackle inequalities, improve people's experiences of care, ensure that we build an inclusive and fair organisation, and ensure equity and human rights remain central to how we deliver our purpose.
Related information
Original article link: https://www.cqc.org.uk/news/cqc-publishes-equality-objectives-annual-report-202526
Latest News from
Care Quality Commission
CQC to regulate autism and ADHD diagnostic assessments09/10/2026 17:20:00
The Department for Health and Social Care (DHSC) have asked us to regulate all diagnostic assessments for autism and ADHD, once new regulations are in place.
Registered manager ordered to pay £2,333 for exposing a resident to a significant risk of avoidable harm02/09/2026 14:20:00
Today (Thursday 27 August), a care home manager has been ordered to pay £2,333 after failing to provide safe care and treatment to a resident which exposed them to a significant risk of avoidable harm.
New guidance for providers of health care and treatment at events28/08/2026 09:20:00
Earlier this year we consulted on draft proposed guidance for providers that may need to register with CQC to deliver health care and treatment at events.
National survey shows improvements in people’s hospital experiences, although concerns remain around discharge arrangements26/08/2026 14:05:00
Many people are reporting a better experience of hospital inpatient care than a year ago, according to a national survey from the Care Quality Commission (CQC).
Learning from practice: innovation in primary and community care30/07/2026 14:20:00
Excellent care is happening in health and social care services across the country every day.
How CQC regulates during local government reorganisation23/07/2026 11:10:00
Read our update on how inspections and assessments of local services will continue during major local government, social care and NHS reforms.
CQC finds too much variation in people’s experiences of adult social care in first-ever national assessment programme14/07/2026 12:25:00
The Care Quality Commission (CQC) has today published a report titled Local Authority Assessments 2023–2026: Emerging Themes and Findings drawing together findings from the first-ever national programme of assessments of local authorities in England.
Controlled drugs annual update report for 2025 published10/07/2026 10:25:00
Our report, the safer management of controlled drugs 2025, highlights our oversight activity under the Controlled Drugs (Supervision of Management and Use) Regulations 2013.