CQC rates Buckinghamshire care home outstanding

The Royal Star & Garter Home - High Wycombe, a care service in Buckinghamshire, has been rated outstanding by the Care Quality Commission (CQC), following an inspection undertaken in October.

Royal Star & Garter Home - High Wycombe is a purpose-built residential care home providing personal and nursing care for to up to 74 people. The home was divided into six separate units. Three of the units were for people living with dementia. The service provided support to veterans and their partners. At the time of the inspection there were 56 people using the service.

As well as being rated outstanding overall, it was rated outstanding for being effective, caring, responsive and well-led. It was rated good for being safe.

Hazel Roberts, CQC head of inspection for adult social care, said:

“The care provided to people by The Royal Star & Garter Home - High Wycombe was outstanding. We found an open culture at the service, where staff and people felt able to raise concerns and make suggestions.

“People told us they were involved in decisions about their care, helping them to maintain their independence and stay in control of their lives.

“We found this to be a well-run and supportive service that focused on people’s needs. Other services can look to it as an example of the high standards of care people should expect.”

Inspectors found: