CQC rates Buckinghamshire care home outstanding
The Royal Star & Garter Home - High Wycombe, a care service in Buckinghamshire, has been rated outstanding by the Care Quality Commission (CQC), following an inspection undertaken in October.
Royal Star & Garter Home - High Wycombe is a purpose-built residential care home providing personal and nursing care for to up to 74 people. The home was divided into six separate units. Three of the units were for people living with dementia. The service provided support to veterans and their partners. At the time of the inspection there were 56 people using the service.
As well as being rated outstanding overall, it was rated outstanding for being effective, caring, responsive and well-led. It was rated good for being safe.
Hazel Roberts, CQC head of inspection for adult social care, said:
“The care provided to people by The Royal Star & Garter Home - High Wycombe was outstanding. We found an open culture at the service, where staff and people felt able to raise concerns and make suggestions.
“People told us they were involved in decisions about their care, helping them to maintain their independence and stay in control of their lives.
“We found this to be a well-run and supportive service that focused on people’s needs. Other services can look to it as an example of the high standards of care people should expect.”
Inspectors found:
- The provider had invested in champion roles to cover all aspects of care within the service who actively supported staff to make sure people experienced excellent healthcare outcomes leading to an outstanding quality of life
- Staff took pride in promoting and enhancing people's lives and always looked for ways of empowering them. They were highly motivated and offered care and support that was exceptionally compassionate and kind
- Royal Star & Garter Home - High Wycombe provided outstanding and innovative person-centred end of life care based on best practice. They had been awarded the national Gold Standard Framework (GSF) for its outstanding end-of-life care
- The service understood the needs of different people and groups of people and delivered care and support in a way that met those needs and promoted equality. For example, the service facilitated a weekly Dementia 'Drop-in Café'. This was aimed at raising awareness in dementia and supporting people and families living with dementia in the community
- Leaders were visible and effective. They were clear about how they expected the service to be run and led by example.
