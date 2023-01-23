CQC rates SpaMedica Poole outstanding following inspection

SpaMedica Poole, has been rated outstanding overall, following an inspection by the Care Quality Commission (CQC) in November.

The service, which is operated by SpaMedica Ltd offers cataract surgery for NHS funded operations. In the 12 months before this inspection the service performed 3225 cataract operations.

Following the inspection, the service was rated outstanding overall. Effective and responsive were also rated as outstanding. Safe, caring and well-led were rated as good.

Catherine Campbell, CQC head of hospital inspection, said:

“I’m delighted to say that SpaMedica Poole has been awarded CQC’s highest rating of outstanding overall after our recent inspection.

“We found the facilities were appropriate for the services being delivered. The environment had been adapted to support people living with dementia, including clear signage and adapted toilet facilities. Staff could provide anxiety fiddle kits for people who were anxious. These are handheld items that encourage fidgeting and rhythmic, repetitive motion and can calm anxiety.

“Although we pointed out one area where further improvement could be made, overall, the service is incredibly well run and should be upheld as an exemplar of best practice which others can, and should, learn from. Well done to everyone involved.”

Inspectors found the following during this inspection: