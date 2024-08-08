CQC statement on riots

We are horrified by the dreadful scenes of far-right racist and Islamophobic violence that we are seeing in towns and cities across the country.

It is completely unacceptable that health and care workers are being targeted because of their race or religion - or prevented from delivering care because of racist attacks and violent disorder. We know that health and care leaders are doing all they can to mitigate the impact while ensuring the safety and wellbeing of their staff and on people who use services.

The Care Quality Commission is an anti-racist organisation. We stand against racism, violence, aggression and abuse in all forms.

We stand with our partner organisations in thanking everyone working in health and care as they support people affected by violence in their communities.