CQC statement on the Supreme Court's judgment on deprivation of liberty

On 2 June 2026, the Supreme Court handed down its judgment in A Reference by the Attorney General for Northern Ireland. The Supreme Court judgment is a significant development in case law. The judgment establishes a new approach to establishing whether a person may be deprived of their liberty.

We acknowledge this change may cause uncertainty as it has an impact on people who use services, providers and local authorities. We are discussing this judgment with the Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) and other key partners.

What this means for providers

The judgment has immediate effect. This means that providers need to familiarise themselves with this legal development and adjust their practice accordingly. We recognise that this judgment may lead to questions about how the different factors should be interpreted and applied in practice. Where appropriate, providers may need to obtain legal advice to ensure that they are compliant with the law while they are waiting for any official guidance to be published. We will therefore adopt a proportionate approach in our assessments while we work with partners in the health and care system to determine the practical impact of this revised position.

Our assessments will still focus on ensuring that providers continue to:

demonstrate that they are considering, on a case-by-case basis, whether an authorisation to deprive someone of their liberty may be required

provide person-centred care, using effective ways to gather the views of each person using the service about their care

meet the requirements of the Mental Capacity Act 2005, including acting in a person’s best interests, irrespective of whether they are deprived of their liberty.

Providers are still required to comply with the requirements set by the Health and Social Care Act 2008 and associated regulations.

It is important to note that:

the definition of ‘valid consent’ does not apply for the purposes of determining whether a person is consenting to their care and treatment

there is no change to requirements of the Mental Capacity Act 2005 and Regulation 11 of the Health and Social Care Act 2008 (Regulated Activities) Regulations 2014.

Related information

A Reference by the Attorney General for Northern Ireland of a devolution issue under paragraph 34 of Schedule 10 to the Northern Ireland Act 1998 (supremecourt.uk)