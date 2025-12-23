CQC to continue to lead on programme of Independent Care (Education) and Treatment Reviews (ICETRs)

CQC is pleased to announce that the Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) has recently asked us to continue to lead on the programme of Independent Care (Education) and Treatment Reviews (ICETRs).

This programme aims to make sure that care and treatment for all autistic people and people with a learning disability who are in long-term segregation (LTS) has an in-depth independent review. The programme will now run until March 2028.

We began leading on this work 2 years ago, working alongside our colleagues at NHS England. This followed on from the recommendations made in the review of previous programmes by Baroness Hollins, and as a result of our report on restraint, prolonged seclusion and segregation for autistic people and people with a learning disability, Out of sight – who cares.

We recently shared early findings in our State of Care report and will continue to analyse themes from our ICETR reviews, including feedback from people and their loved ones who participate in the reviews. We aim to share more of these findings next year.

This programme is led by Rebecca Bauers, CQC’s Director for people with a learning disability and autistic people, who stated:

Our team is delighted to see this work continue and we are committed to this important programme of work. We are making a difference, with a growing number of people now out of long-term segregation.



But there is still more work to be done. It is so important to improve the lives of people who are currently in long-term segregation and to support them with the help of partners to leave this environment. We want every person to experience high-quality, person-centred care and be supported to live in their own home and community.



The extension of this programme will allow us to expand the work and ultimately enable more autistic people and people with a learning disability to leave long-term segregation.