CQC to lead on Independent Care (Education) and Treatment Reviews for 2 years
In 2019 we published our interim report ‘Out of Sight’ into restraint, prolonged seclusion and segregation for autistic people with and people with a learning disability.
In response, in November 2019, the then Secretary of State announced that all autistic people and people with a learning disability in long-term segregation would have their care independently reviewed. Independent Care (Education) and Treatment Reviews (IC(E)TRs) were introduced and Baroness Sheila Hollins was appointed to oversee the process with a panel of experts.
Baroness Hollins’ report has now published.
Following the report, the Department of Health and Social Care has asked CQC to take the lead on IC(E)TRs for the next 2 years. In the first year, we will be working alongside NHS England.
We are in the process of developing joint working arrangements with NHS England, along with finalising our methodology, quality and governance processes. To evaluate the work, we will develop ways to collect feedback from people and their carers.
Rebecca Bauers, Director for people with a learning disability and autistic people at CQC, recently said;
This is a hugely important piece of work and we welcome the publication of Baroness Hollins’ report and recommendations at the end of a 2-year long programme of Independent Care (Education) and Treatment Reviews.
We hope today’s report will act as a driver to help eliminate long-term segregation for autistic people and people with a learning disability, which must include addressing the lack of community provision. Too often people find themselves in the wrong setting for their needs or with inappropriately trained staff or staff shortages. This is unacceptable.
In all services we expect care to be person-centred and providers to promote a culture which supports recovery, builds trust, and protects the safety and wellbeing of all people using services. Where we find this is not happening, we will continue to take action to make sure that people are safe.
We are pleased to begin our work on IC(E)TRs and will report further when we are able to.
If anyone has any concerns about their care, or care their loved ones have received, they can let us know directly via give feedback on care.
Find out more
Out of sight – who cares?: Restraint, segregation and seclusion review
Reducing long term segregation and restrictive practice (NHS England website)
Original article link: https://www.cqc.org.uk/news/cqc-lead-independent-care-education-and-treatment-reviews-2-years
