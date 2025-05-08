CQC welcomes the start of the independent commission on adult social care

Last week the Independent Commission on Adult Social Care, led by Baroness Casey of Blackstock, published its terms of reference. This followed Baroness Casey meeting with carers, disabled people, advocates and campaigners to hear about their experience of the current care system.

James Bullion, Chief Inspector of Adult Social Care and Integrated Care at CQC, said:

"We welcome the formal start of the Independent Commission on Adult Social Care and hope that the commission can support the ambitions we have for improvement in social care, as evidenced in our regulatory work.

“In particular we support people’s lived experiences being central to reforms, and that proposals are co-produced, people centred, evidence-based, practical, and realistic.

“We are ready to participate in any way we can to ensure there is consensual and enduring reform in adult social care in England."