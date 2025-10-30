Crack down on police data delays

We have issued an enforcement notice to South Wales Police (SWP) over serious delays in handling subject access requests (SARs).

An investigation revealed that between April 2023 – March 2024, SWP only responded to 29% of SARs within the statutory timeframe. We also found that as of August 2025, the force had 352 overdue SARs, with one dating back nearly two years. The ICO has ordered SWP to clear this backlog by June 2026.

Head of Investigations, Sally Anne Poole, recently said:

“Subject access requests are a cornerstone of data protection law. People have the right to know what information is held about them and how it is used. “SWP is the largest police force in Wales, providing a policing service to 1.3 million people - all of whom deserve better when it comes to respecting their data rights. Taking action against those who fall short of the law sends a clear message: public bodies must uphold these rights, with delays of this scale being simply unacceptable."

