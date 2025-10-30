Information Commissioner's Office
|Printable version
Crack down on police data delays
We have issued an enforcement notice to South Wales Police (SWP) over serious delays in handling subject access requests (SARs).
An investigation revealed that between April 2023 – March 2024, SWP only responded to 29% of SARs within the statutory timeframe. We also found that as of August 2025, the force had 352 overdue SARs, with one dating back nearly two years. The ICO has ordered SWP to clear this backlog by June 2026.
Head of Investigations, Sally Anne Poole, recently said:
“Subject access requests are a cornerstone of data protection law. People have the right to know what information is held about them and how it is used.
“SWP is the largest police force in Wales, providing a policing service to 1.3 million people - all of whom deserve better when it comes to respecting their data rights. Taking action against those who fall short of the law sends a clear message: public bodies must uphold these rights, with delays of this scale being simply unacceptable."
South Wales Police enforcement notice Action we've taken
Original article link: https://ico.org.uk/about-the-ico/media-centre/news-and-blogs/2025/10/crack-down-on-police-data-delays/
Latest News from
Information Commissioner's Office
£200,000 fine for sole trader who sent nearly one million spam texts29/10/2025 16:10:00
We have fined Carmarthenshire sole trader Bharat Singh Chand £200,000 for sending almost one million spam texts about debt solutions and energy saving grants.
Government cuts red tape to revolutionise public services with cutting-edge tech22/10/2025 12:16:00
The government has announced it is slashing the red tape that holds back groundbreaking innovations from coming to market.
Update on our work to raise data protection standards in the public sector20/10/2025 16:10:00
John Edwards, the UK Information Commissioner’s update on work to raise data protection standards in the public sector
Consultation on new ‘charitable purpose soft opt-in’ rules to support fundraising16/10/2025 17:10:00
Today we've launched a consultation on our approach to how charities can use new rules that allow greater use of electronic marketing when engaging with supporters.
Capita fined £14m for data breach affecting over 6m people16/10/2025 15:10:00
We have issued a fine of £14m to Capita for failing to ensure the security of personal data related to a breach in 2023 that saw hackers steal millions of people’s information.
John Edwards' opening speech at DPPC 202514/10/2025 12:25:00
John Edwards' opening speech at DPPC 2025.
UK Upper Tribunal hands down judgment on Clearview AI Inc08/10/2025 16:10:00
The Upper Tribunal (UT) has handed down its judgment in the UK Information Commissioner’s appeal against the First-tier Tribunal (FTT) decision on Clearview AI Inc (Clearview).
Statement: Update on Imgur investigation01/10/2025 10:10:10
We are aware of reports that the social media platform Imgur is currently not available in the UK. Imgur's decision to restrict access in the UK is a commercial decision taken by the company.