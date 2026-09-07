Crackdown on illegal number plates with new government funded roads policing team

New roads policing centre helping to track down offenders faster and disrupt organised crime groups that rely on England's road network.

government funds new National Roads Policing Coordination Centre, stepping up enforcement on illegal number plates across England

police join forces to share tech and data in blitz on organised crime

part of government’s Road Safety Strategy in action, the first in over a decade, which will save thousands of lives

A new nationwide crackdown on illegal number plates will target drivers who dodge fines and organised crime gangs as the Department for Transport (DfT) funds a new roads policing team.

The National Roads Policing Coordination Centre (NRPCC) will bring together police forces from around England to share intelligence, improve collaboration and make better use of data.

This includes trialling new technology, for example, specialised goggles that can detect number plates where criminals have tried to make them unreadable by cameras.

Illegal number plates are often used for criminal activity to evade speeding, parking or clean air zone penalties and are frequently used for organised crime, including moving illegal goods on the road network.

Vehicles that hide from number plate recognition technology are harder for police to track down when they are stolen or linked to organised crime and other serious offences.

Being able to better detect these illegal number plates will mean police are able to track down criminals quicker and so will not only make the roads safer, but reduce crime on our streets too.

The government is also looking to go even further through its Road Safety Strategy, the first in over a decade, which aims to save thousands of lives.

The strategy has already consulted on stronger penalties for drivers using illegal number plates, reviewing number plate standards and improving enforcement.

Roads Minister Justin Madders recently said:

We’re cracking down on illegal number plates with new policing resource and innovative tech. Illegal number plates are used for crimes from evading parking charges to drug trafficking and we’re stepping in to protect drivers. This is a signal to anyone using illegal number plates that their time is up. We will catch you and our roads and streets will be safer for it.

Illegal number plates can come in many forms, including:

cloned plates, where a vehicle carries a copied registration belonging to another legitimate vehicle, making it harder to identify

‘ghost plates’, where a transparent film is used to make the registration undetectable to cameras

missing plates, where a car has no number plate at all

Drivers using an incorrectly displayed number plate can be fined up to £1,000.

Chief Superintendent Marc Clothier, Deputy National Coordinator for the NRPCC, recently said:

Through the National Roads Policing Coordination Centre, our mission is to tackle the biggest risks to road safety, enhancing and developing the police response to criminality both on and off the roads. The police forces involved in our ghost plates operation have shown how effective a targeted and intelligence-led approach is in tackling offenders as well as educating and supporting drivers in ensuring their number plates are compliant. The testing and sharing of new approaches and developing innovation has been incredibly valuable and we look forward to building on this as we progress to our next operational focus. Thanks to the funding from DfT, we have a valuable opportunity to support road safety and roads policing across the UK with enhanced national coordination, consistency, collaboration and communication across policing, government and the wider road safety community.

Policing and Crime Minister Sarah Jones recently said:

Illegal number plates are not a victimless offence. They are used by criminals to avoid detection, move illegal goods and stay one step ahead of law enforcement. We are determined to give police every advantage in the fight against serious and organised crime, while making our roads safer for everyone.

This builds on work from DVSA and DVLA, which are working closely with police to improve how illegal number plates are identified and enforced against them.

This includes supporting investigations into businesses involved in the illegal supply of number plates and supporting the police in roadside operations.

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