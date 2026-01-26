Crackdown on illegal underage sunbeds use to cut teen cancer risk

The government plans to crackdown on illegal underage sunbeds use to cut cancer risks to teenagers.

Unsupervised sunbed use by young people to be banned as part of National Cancer Plan

Consultation to launch in Spring 2026, new rules could come into force as soon as 2027

Drive to tackle avoidable cancer and help make the NHS Fit for the Future

More young people will be better protected from skin cancer through a proposed crackdown on sunbed harms, clamping down on rogue businesses flouting the law and putting children’s health at risk by selling sessions to under-18s.

New proposals under the soon-to-be launched National Cancer Plan will strengthen requirements around commercial sunbed use, including banning unsupervised sessions and introducing mandatory ID checks to verify users are over 18.

Recent investigations have shown that teenagers as young as 14 are gaining access to tanning salons, routinely flouting the existing ban on under-18s using sunbeds. The World Health Organisation (WHO) has classed sunbeds to be as dangerous as smoking. Using a sunbed before the age of 20 increases the risk of melanoma skin cancer by 47% compared to those who have never used one, according to the WHO.

Reducing avoidable cancer risks is a central action in the upcoming National Cancer Plan and will help make England a world leader for cancer survival.

Health Minister Karin Smyth recently said:

Stronger protections on sunbeds are needed so people understand risks that could have deadly consequences. The evidence is clear: there is no safe level of sunbed use, yet too many young people are being exposed to a known carcinogen with little understanding of the risks. These proposals will crack down on rogue operators and ensure the law is properly enforced. Prevention saves lives, and we will do everything we can to protect people from avoidable cancers.

There are inherent risks associated with exposure to UV radiation emitted from sunbeds. This is why the Sunbeds (Regulation) Act 2010 bans under 18s from using commercial sunbeds and requires businesses to prevent children from using them. Despite this, there is evidence that rogue operators are continuing to sell these services to teenagers.

Louise Dodds, who is living with melanoma, recently said:

My melanoma was found completely by chance during a private consultation for something unrelated, a mole that had become dark and itchy was removed quickly, and within a week I was told it was stage 1B melanoma. Hearing the word ‘cancer’ sent me into shock. I was rushed back into the NHS system for more surgery and lymph node tests, all within weeks. The procedures and the waits for results were brutal. Although some results were clear, others were inconclusive, leaving me living with constant uncertainty. If I’d known earlier how dangerous UV exposure and sunbeds were, I would never have taken the risk.

Susanna Daniels, Chief Executive Officer of Melanoma Focus, recently said:

We are delighted that the Government is taking real steps to tackle the use of sunbeds by those under 18, as well as planning to consult on the use of sunbeds more broadly. The need for action is clear, with 34% of UK 16-17 year olds using sunbeds despite them being illegal for under 18s. Additionally, the rates of melanoma in the UK have risen considerably. To protect your skin and reduce your chances of being diagnosed with melanoma or other skin cancers, we strongly advise against using sunbeds. Melanoma skin cancer is the 5th most common cancer in the UK. The time to act is now and we therefore support the action the Department of Health and Social Care is proposing.

The crackdown forms part of the government’s wider focus on prevention in the forthcoming National Cancer Plan, which will set out our ambition to reduce lives lost to cancer.

By tackling avoidable risk factors before they lead to serious illness, the government is taking a proactive approach to reducing pressure on the NHS and improving outcomes for patients. Prevention is not just good for public health—it is essential to building a sustainable health service for the future.

In 2023, there were almost a quarter of a million new skin cancer diagnoses in the UK, costing the NHS an estimated £750 million annually.

Despite these risks, public awareness remains dangerously low. Polling from Melanoma Focus shows that only 62% of adults know that sunbed use increases cancer risk, and nearly a quarter of 18-25 year olds wrongly believe sunbeds actually reduce their risk of cancer.

The consultation will also seek views from businesses, including the many small and medium-sized enterprises that operate in the tanning industry.

The government recognises the need to balance public health protections with the impact on businesses and will use the consultation to gather evidence on costs and practicalities. This will ensure that any new requirements are proportionate, enforceable, and deliver meaningful improvements to public safety.

Additionally, a call for evidence will also be launched to understand whether further action to reduce cases of melanoma is justified.

