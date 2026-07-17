Department for Business & Trade
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Crackdown on the loudest fireworks to protect families, pets and wildlife
New common-sense proposals announced yesterday will see the loudest fireworks restricted to professional displays
- Action to crack down on anti-social behaviour and protect vulnerable people, pets and wildlife
- Reforms target a small number of fireworks which have caused distress for residents across the country for too long
- Professional displays able to continue as normal
Millions of people enjoy fireworks responsibly as part of cultural, religious and community celebrations. But a small number of extremely loud fireworks can cause significant distress for families, pets and wildlife, particularly when set off unpredictably in residential areas.
New common-sense proposals announced yesterday will see the loudest fireworks restricted to professional displays, cracking down on the disruption caused by sudden explosive bangs while ensuring communities can continue to celebrate safely.
Concerns about excessively noisy fireworks have been consistently raised by local residents, charities, emergency services and animal welfare organisations. Loud fireworks can cause severe distress to pets, livestock and wildlife, with conservation groups warning that sudden explosions can cause panic, injuries and deaths among animals.
Kate Dearden, Minister for Consumer Protection, said:
Extremely loud fireworks used by individuals at all hours of the day and night has become a nightmare for many communities in recent years. The sound of large explosions on residential streets is a cause of fear, disrupted sleep, and does huge harm to our beloved pets. It is a practice that also often goes alongside wider forms of anti-social behaviour.
Fireworks used properly are great fun, and we want the professional displays which bring communities together to continue. That’s why we’re looking to limit the sale of loud fireworks only to these displays, and take them out of the hands of those who use them irresponsibly. This will crack down on anti-social behaviour and protect Britain’s pets.
The consultation proposes targeted reforms to reduce the noise and risks associated with fireworks by restricting the loudest fireworks to professional use only. Further proposals include reviewing the banned list of pyrotechnic products and considering updates to the requirements for lower risk products.
Chloe Mackay, CEO of Combat Stress, said:
Fireworks can be triggering for veterans. The sudden loud noises, unexpected flashes and the smell of lingering smoke can bring back painful and traumatic memories of combat. It’s no surprise that we see a higher rate of distress in veterans accessing our services during firework season.
Tighter restrictions on how and when fireworks can be used would go a huge way to limiting the distress of those affected, allowing them to better plan and prepare strategies in order to cope
Owen Sharp, CEO, Dogs Trust, said:
Every year millions of dogs, and the people who care for them, are affected by fireworks. Bonfire Night can be a particularly distressing time for pets, so we welcome the Government’s consultation on pyrotechnics and fireworks.
At Dogs Trust, and as chair of the Fireworks Impact Coalition, we have long highlighted the impact fireworks can have on dogs, while supporting owners to help their pets cope. Our annual National Dog Survey shows that almost half of UK dogs are affected by fireworks, with many owners also experiencing the distress of seeing their dogs frightened and anxious.
We welcome the opportunity to submit our evidence and recommendations on how fireworks can be used more responsibly, helping to reduce their impact and make them safer for everyone.”
Helen Whitelegg, Campaigns Manager for Redwings Horse Sanctuary, said:
Having campaigned for improved fireworks regulations after tragically losing three of our own rescued horses due to loud fireworks, Redwings knows the scale of distress, suffering and risk to life that fireworks cause every year, not only to horses, but to the people around them. In our survey of more than 5,000 UK horse owners, over 95% told us they wanted to see tighter fireworks regulations, with loud bangs cited as the most significant risk factor.
We therefore warmly welcome the news that the Government will be consulting with the public on this issue and would encourage animal lovers everywhere to participate and have their say on behalf of those who cannot speak for themselves.
These proposals aim to tackle the biggest concerns raised by the public - particularly noise and antisocial behaviour - while protecting cherished traditions and organised displays that bring communities together.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/crackdown-on-the-loudest-fireworks-to-protect-families-pets-and-wildlife
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