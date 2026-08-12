Crackdown on vape and betting shops - LGA reaction

“Planning is about shaping communities, providing the right kind of economic activity and public services for the people that use them, and ensuring the right decisions are made on issues that matter to residents.

“It is positive that councils and communities will get a greater say on what shops and services are found on their high streets through these changes to the Use Class Order which will require vape shops to acquire planning permission.

“The LGA has consistently raised that some permitted development rights, which allow uses to change without planning permission, can hollow out high streets and reduce community and democratic oversight of planning decisions.

“Extra powers will help councils in revitalising high streets and shaping their communities, particularly in regulating betting and vaping shops, while also breathing new life into empty premises.”