Crackdown to halt rise in phone thefts

Ministers pledge to crack down on ‘snatch thefts’ in a summit with tech companies.

The government has pledged to crack down on ‘snatch thefts’ after this criminality soared by more than 150 per cent in the last year.

An estimated 78,000 people had phones or bags grabbed from them on the streets, with policing intelligence suggesting that this is being driven by increased demand for second hand smartphones, both in the UK and overseas.

To tackle this challenge head on, tech companies and manufacturers will be called to attend a Home Office summit on the issue, looking at the new innovations that could take on the illegal market. This will build on anti-theft smartphone features that some tech firms have already rolled out to protect their customers.

The government will also task police chiefs to tackle this scourge in neighbourhood theft. Operation Opal, the national police intelligence unit will launch an intelligence probe to gather urgent intel on the criminals who steal mobile phones, and where these devices end up. This will provide a stronger picture of the stolen mobile phone market, and identify what more needs to be done to tackle the problem.

Local police will also continue to surge police patrols in areas most at risk of serious violence, including robberies at knifepoint, with the government working with forces across the country to ensure that there is visible police presence in these hotspot areas to deter criminals and protect our communities.

New Home Office analysis commissioned by ministers concerned by growing reports of this issue has revealed:

Crime Survey data estimates for the latest 12 months indicates the equivalent of more than 200 snatch thefts every day on streets across England and Wales, the highest rate in more than a decade, and almost 60 per cent higher than the annual average since 2012/13

the latest Crime Survey estimates also showed overall theft from the person, which includes snatch and stealth thefts as well as attempts to steal from the person, increased by more than a third in the past year

latest published estimates from the Crime Survey for England and Wales show that over one third (36 per cent) of theft from the person offences involved theft of a mobile phone in the past year

Policing Minister Dame Diana Johnson said:

With new phones coming to market and young people going back to school and university, many of us will have a new phone in our hands at this time of year. These figures are troubling and the government is determined to do whatever’s necessary to protect people entitled to walk the streets without the threat of robbery. As part of our Safer Streets mission, this new government is determined to crack down on snatch theft, knife-enabled robbery, and other crimes that make people feel unsafe in our communities, and we are working to get thousands more uniformed officers into our communities to restore neighbourhood policing. Phone companies must ensure that any stolen phones can be quickly, easily and permanently disabled, rather than re-registered for sale on the second-hand market, and we will be meeting them soon to discuss what further action is required to make that happen. If we work together, government, tech companies and law enforcement can break the business model of the phone thieves and moped gangs who rely on this trade.

National Police Chiefs’ Council lead for Personal Robbery, Commander Richard Smith, said: