Ofcom
|Printable version
Cracking down on scam calls from abroad
Ofcom is proposing to strengthen its guidance on how telecoms companies should protect people in the UK from international calls that imitate UK mobile numbers.
One way that criminal gangs prey on victims is by imitating – or ‘spoofing’ – phone numbers, and callers that potential victims might trust, such as UK mobile numbers, so their calls are more likely to be answered. Fraudsters based abroad often spoof UK numbers, knowing people are more likely to pick up these calls than if an unknown international number is displayed.
Ofcom research reveals that, in February 2025, two in five phone users (42%) said they received a suspicious call in the last three months. We found that people are more trusting of calls coming from UK mobile numbers (+447) than they are of calls from withheld or international numbers.
A quarter (26%) said they were likely or very likely to pick up a call from an unrecognised UK mobile number, compared to just one in ten (9%) who would answer a call showing an international number with an unrecognised country code.
Strengthening protections
Last year, we strengthened our industry guidance in this area, telling phone companies to identify and block calls from abroad that falsely display a UK landline number as the caller ID, except in a limited number of legitimate use cases.
Currently, there is an exemption from blocking calls from abroad that display a UK mobile caller ID. This is to allow people who are roaming abroad to display their number to family and friends when they call them.
We are proposing that telecoms companies should withhold the caller ID of calls that appear to come from a UK mobile roaming abroad unless they can verify its validity. This follows engagement with industry on how providers could best protect people from calls spoofing UK mobile numbers without hindering customers calling home from abroad.
Marina Gibbs, Ofcom’s Policy Director for Networks and Communications, yesterday said:
“Customers endure a barrage of scam calls, and when people get caught out, the consequences can be devastating. It can happen to anyone, with criminal gangs in other countries trying to exploit people when their guard is down.
“The work we’ve collectively already done has led to a million calls a day being blocked, but there’s no silver bullet, and we’re always looking for new ways to shore up our defences in the fight against fraud. These new measures would provide further protection for people in the UK.”
Ofcom is inviting responses to the consultation by 5pm 13 October 2025. We plan to publish our decision in early 2026.
Original article link: https://www.ofcom.org.uk/phones-and-broadband/scam-calls-and-messages/cracking-down-on-scam-calls-from-abroad
Latest News from
Ofcom
Mobile Matters: Download speeds, connection rates and latency levels revealed18/07/2025 16:20:00
Ofcom’s new ‘Mobile Matters’ research report, published yesterday, puts people’s experiences of using mobile networks across the UK under the microscope, based on crowdsourced data collected between October 2024 and March 2025 by Opensignal.
Quicker complaints resolution for telecoms customers, under new Ofcom rules09/07/2025 10:15:00
Telecoms customers will be able to escalate their unresolved complaints to an independent dispute resolution scheme sooner, under strengthened Ofcom rules.
Impact of Community Radio Fund in 2024-2508/07/2025 13:15:00
Ofcom has today revealed that 26 community radio stations across the UK benefited from grants awarded by the Community Radio Fund last year.
Bringing together global partners to unlock faster, more reliable connections04/07/2025 11:10:00
Ofcom welcomed representatives of the mobile and Wi-Fi industries, consultants, academics and international regulators to a workshop earlier this summer to discuss how to enable sharing between different technologies in the Upper 6 GHz spectrum band
Pushing platforms to go further: Ofcom sets out more online protections30/06/2025 15:15:15
Tech companies should take action to stop illegal content from going viral, prevent terrorism content and explicit deepfakes at source and stop children from being groomed through livestreams, under new proposals from Ofcom.
Helping community radio stations measure their social impact30/06/2025 09:20:00
Community radio stations are supporting local communities up and down the country, but many struggle to report on their impact, according to new Ofcom research
UK’s major porn providers agree to age checks from next month27/06/2025 11:25:00
Children in the UK will gain increased protection from online pornography next month, Ofcom has announced, as major providers agree to bring in robust methods to check users’ age for the first time
Ofcom named among Times Top 50 employers for Gender Equality25/06/2025 10:15:00
We’ve been listed as one of the Times Top 50 Employers for gender equality for the fifth year in a row.