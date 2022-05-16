techUK
Crafting a Strategy: UK International Digital Policy Cooperation Report
Since leaving the European Union, the UK has begun to establish itself as a leader in digital trade. The recent report by the Board of Trade on digital trade and its recommendations help cement a vision for UK leadership in this field that has already been established through substantive actions.
With ambitious deals such as the UK-Australia Free Trade Agreement, UK-Japan Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement, the recent agreement in principle for a trade deal with New Zealand, and the Digital Economy Agreement with Singapore, the UK is taking substantive steps. Combined with other progress such as the creation of Digital Trade Objectives to guide UK trade policy and the UK’s leadership in getting G7 trade ministers to also agree on a set of Digital Trade Principles, the UK can lay genuine claim to being in the vanguard of countries pushing boundaries.
